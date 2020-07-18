Longer wait for alcohol pregnancy label

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The alcohol industry has been given three years to implement mandatory pregnancy health warnings. Image by Melanie Foster/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Longer wait for alcohol pregnancy label

By Rebecca Gredley

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 17:21:02

Industry has been given an extension and now has three years to put pregnancy health warning labels on all alcoholic beverages.

Australian and New Zealand ministers agreed on Friday to give the alcohol industry an extra year for the transition, with the labels to say “pregnancy warning” rather than “health warning”.

Government minister Richard Colbeck said the decision would help protect the health of pregnant women and infants.

The Morrison government has also suggested removing colour requirements for the label, after the Brewers Association of Australia said it would cost at least $400 million to implement.

Australian and NZ ministers first agreed to make pregnancy warning labels on all alcohol products mandatory in 2018.

The alcohol industry has applied pregnancy warning labels on a voluntary basis since late 2011.

Ahead of the meeting, Brewers Association of Australia chief executive Brett Heffernan reiterated the organisation’s support of pregnancy warning labels.

“We want mandatory labels, and are prepared for the additional costs imposed,” he said.

“But we don’t support mandatory colours that pose significant and unreasonable additional costs for all consumers of alcohol beverages and producers.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have recorded their first away win of the AFL season, beating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

Australian rules football

Cats' AFL star Ablett returns to Melbourne

Star Geelong AFL forward Gary Ablett has returned home to Melbourne from Western Australia to be with his wife and son.

soccer

Buhagiar helps Sydney close in on Plate

A late double from Trent Buhagiar has given Sydney a 3-1 home win over Wellington to virtually wrap up the A-League Premier's Plate for the Sky Blues.

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

news

politics

Virus 'not over' despite fall in Vic cases

Australia's chief medical officer has warned the COVID-19 crisis isn't over as two deaths in Victoria bring the national coronavirus toll to 118.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have recorded their first away win of the AFL season, beating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

world

virus diseases

World adds 1m virus cases in 100 hours

The global coronavirus count is accelerating, with the world adding one million new cases in the last 100 days, compared to three months for the first.