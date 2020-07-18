Lorna Jane cops fine for ‘anti-virus’ ads

Activewear company Lorna Jane has been slapped with a $40,000 fine for allegedly claiming its clothes could prevent COVID-19 infection.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration issued the popular Brisbane-based women’s label with three infringement notices totalling $39,960 for “alleged unlawful advertising” in relation to claims on its website about ‘anti-virus activewear’.

“This kind of advertising could have detrimental consequences for the Australian community, creating a false sense of security and leading people to be less vigilant about hygiene and social distancing,” Department of Health deputy secretary John Skerritt said.

The TGA alleges Lorna Jane represented its ‘anti-virus activewear’ for therapeutic use, something no company can do without TGA approval.

It says the advertisements were concerning given the current pandemic and has published a warning to advertisers and consumers about illegal advertising relating to the virus.