Loss of smell may be early sign of virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A person's sudden loss of smell may be an early indicator they have COVID-19, researchers say. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Loss of smell may be early sign of virus

By AAP

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 16:11:01

An unexpected loss of the sense of smell may be the first sign a person has the coronavirus, medical specialists are reporting.

Ear, nose and throat surgeons say a loss of smell, as the virus causes swelling in the olfactory mucosa, could be used as a key clinical indicator in otherwise symptom-free carriers of  COVID-19.

“It is these silent carriers who may remain undetected by current screening procedures, which may explain why the disease has progressed so rapidly in so many countries around the world,” Flinders University professor and ENT specialist Simon Carney said.

“While further research is required, loss of smell, or anosmia, has been reported in as many as one in three patients in South Korea and in Germany, this figure was as high as one in two.”

An ENT professor in London also reported a dramatic increase in patients with anosmia as their only symptom of COVID-19 infection.

Professor Carney said Australia was in a position to take advantage of these findings overseas to try and lower the rate of infection.

He said doctors and COVID-19 detection centres could use the subtle sign as part of their testing criteria and patients should also consider calling their GP if they notice this symptom.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL sets September 1 as latest 2020 start

The NRL has designed scenarios for its 2020 season to resume as late as September 1, clubs were told on Tuesday morning.

Australian rules football

Don't 'screw' the AFL players: McGuire

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is crucial the AFL and its players strike a balance in pay negotiations amid the game's financial crisis.

swimming

Olympic swimmers told to delay decisions

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League halts

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

Summer Olympics

Signs point to Olympics shift to 2021

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

news

health

WA will ban regional travel amid COVID-19

The West Australian premier has flagged shutting down beaches and banning regional travel as long queues form at the South Australian border.

sport

rugby league

NRL sets September 1 as latest 2020 start

The NRL has designed scenarios for its 2020 season to resume as late as September 1, clubs were told on Tuesday morning.

world

virus diseases

People in UK ordered to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.