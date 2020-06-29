Lost communications amid bushfire chaos

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The bushfires royal commission will hear from people directly affected by the disaster. Image by Sean Davey/AAP PHOTOS

inquiry

Lost communications amid bushfire chaos

By Megan Neil

June 29, 2020

2020-06-29 18:32:19

A small town’s residents had to drive to warn others of approaching bushfires while others crossed state borders trying to get information amid the chaos, a royal commission has been told.

People directly affected by the unprecedented 2019-20 fire season will be the first witnesses at a two-week bushfires royal commission hearing focusing on the responsibilities of the states and territories, which begins on Tuesday.

The hearing will examine community messaging and the growing use of mobile phone apps, as well as the delivery of essential services such as telecommunications, roads and energy.

The NSW town of Jingellic was among the many areas that lost communication during the bushfires.

Mary Hoodless, who co-ordinated the town’s volunteer-run emergency welfare centre for 18 days during the December-January fires, said there was no mobile or landline coverage for more than three weeks.

“This resulted in congestion on the roads as people had to drive to let others know about the impending danger or provide an update on what was happening on the ground,” she said in her royal commission submission.

Ms Hoodless, who is one of the community witnesses appearing at the hearing on Tuesday, said cross-border communication was also very poor.

“People were crossing the border from Victoria to NSW to get information and most of the time, the information was not current,” she said.

“Road closures and policing were different on both sides of the border causing confusion and chaos.”

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements will also hear from the designated cross border commissioners for Victoria and NSW on Tuesday.

Latest news

media

AAP newswire's future assured after sale

A consortium of philanthropists and investors has finalised a deal to purchase Australian Associated Press, saving the national newswire from closure.

virus diseases

Vic virus lockdown remains on the cards

Putting Victoria's coronavirus hotspots into a second lockdown remains an option, the chief health officer has warned as the state's outbreak continues to grow.

media

AAP sale finalised to save newswire

Australian Associated Press will continue its 85-year tradition of delivering objective and accurate news after the agency's sale to new owners.

politics (general)

PM vows to contain rising Vic virus cases

The prime minister has vowed to do everything he can to help contain the coronavirus outbreak in Victoria, after an additional 75 cases were recorded on Monday.

politics

NSW MP claims 'political lynching'

NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane has fronted media and denied wrongdoing after his home was raided by federal police.

news

media

AAP newswire's future assured after sale

A consortium of philanthropists and investors has finalised a deal to purchase Australian Associated Press, saving the national newswire from closure.

sport

Australian rules football

Vic clubs face extended AFL road trips

AFL clubs face longer road trips across multiple states as the league attempts to re-work its fixture on the run amid changing government coronavirus protocols.

world

media

Police attack on Aust news crew 'unlawful'

Seven Network correspondent Amelia Brace has told a US congressional hearing how she was shot at and beaten by police near the White House.