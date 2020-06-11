Lots of paperwork during Italy’s pandemic

Australian writer Desmond O’Grady ends his series on life in Rome under the coronavirus with observations on Italy’s tendency to excessive regulation:



Many have noted that in Italy the national sport seems to be finding a way around rules and regulations.

But it is less noted that it is matched by excessive rule–making even in apartment blocks and sports clubs where new, often unnecessary, regulations are frequently posted on walls.

Which comes first, the desire to evade rules or the plethora of them?

The government has excelled in making rules during the Covid-19 scare. Its decrees specify the behaviour that 60 million citizens must follow in almost every imaginable situation as set out in documents which run to, or more exactly, dawdle on for almost 500 pages.

As if they were not enough there are also the ordinances of the 21 Regions (Lombardy, Tuscany, Sicily etc are like Australia’s states) and thousands of mayors.

As a result, a runner on a beach can pass from a zone where running is allowed into another where it is prohibited and be fined 400 euros ($A645).

The prolixity in decrees is contagious. It is found also in regulations regarding access to people’s second homes – for instance, a Roman seeking approval from Sardinian authorities to visit his second home in Sardinia, restricted during the lockdown, received a document of 62 pages for completion.

People applying for one of the government emergency aid programs have to respond to 19 pages of queries whereas in Switzerland a similar application can be made in one page.

The official explanation is that the 19-page document is to prevent the unentitled getting the money, but it slows everything down, whereas the Swiss give the money promptly but then punish severely anyone who has pulled a swiftie.

Bureaucratic barriers could wreck Italy’s Relaunch program introduced as a rigorous lockdown is eased gradually, provided Covid cases don’t resurge.

Performances in closed theatres will resume from mid June and the soccer championship from June 20. Universities and schools, which were virtual until the end of the school year on June 5, will reopen physically only in September at the end of the summer holidays

So far it has been an uncertain Relaunch.

In Rome, only 10 per cent of hotels have reopened as there are very few tourists. More restaurants have reopened but there are fewer clients because of the distances required between tables, waiters in some places wearing protective headpieces like astronauts and a clincal atmosphere.

Rome is like a meal thawing out after being taken from a freezer but not yet being enjoyed. So far only short bites are possible – a major Roman exhibition of the painter Raphael has been reopened but under new conditions – visitors can spend only five minutes in each of its large rooms.

Billions of euros from the European Union and the European Central Bank are promised. But most of that will be allocated in stages over the next few years according to whether reforms are introduced. As a result, there could be a tense autumn because some of the government’s emergency aid will terminate then and protests in Italy could intensify.

In many cases the announced aid has not reached the needy – you can die of bureaucracy as well as of Covid. The fault lies with the sluggish state bureaucracy and some banks.

The Relaunch period is more complicated than the Lockdown phase which united people in the fight against an invisible enemy. Now the fight is over who will get their hands on the bonanza from the European Union and the government.

Italy is also divided over whether it should take the opportunity to install a juster, more egalitarian, eco-sustainable society or swiftly restore what was functioning before the lockdown to avoid an anticipated 10 per cent drop in GNP.

A step has been taken to reduce some injustices by a law which is expected to allow half of Italy’s estimated 560,000 undocumented people ( mainly migrants, often agricultural labourers or domestic helps) to obtain residency and, consequently, entitlement to health care.

Pessimists say that for decades Italian governments have preferred hand-outs to gain consensus rather than making needed but not popular reforms, and will do it again.

Optimists point to Italy’s postwar boom, due to unity, and good planning by successive governments and the substantial Marshall Plan aid from the USA.

After the war launched by Covid-19 they believe Italy can do something similar, with the European Community playing the Marshall Plan role. They don’t credit the saying that a pessimist is an optimist who is well informed.