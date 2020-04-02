Louisiana church packed despite virus ban

Buses and cars have filled a church parking lot as worshippers flocked to hear a Louisiana pastor who is facing misdemeanour charges for holding services despite a ban on gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A few protesters turned out on Tuesday evening, too, including a man shouting through a bullhorn against the gathering at the Life Tabernacle Church. Another demonstrator held up a sign reading: “God don’t like stupid.”

Afterward, as people began leaving the church, some chatted outside the front doors and many appeared to not be adhering to social distancing recommendations to remain at least two metres apart.

Hugs and handshakes were shared freely as people said their goodbyes and departed.

Hours earlier, Pastor Tony Spell was issued a summons for holding services previously at the church in violation of the Louisiana governor’s order banning gatherings.