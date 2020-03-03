Louvre museum closed over virus risks

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Louvre Museum in Paris is closed over coronavirus risk fears. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Louvre museum closed over virus risks

By Isabel Lerouge

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 20:57:10

The Louvre museum in Paris has shut its doors to art lovers and tourists for a second day as management held talks with workers over the risks associated with coronavirus.

Queues quickly formed in the rain outside the world’s most visited museum, home to Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, and there was no immediate indication whether the museum would open.

A sign in multiple languages on the museum’s main entrance read: “Today the opening of the Louvre is delayed. We will inform you about a potential opening time as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.”

The museum closed on Sunday after management failed to reassure staff that the risk of contagion from the coronavirus was contained, prompting a walkout.

Museums, tourist venues and theme parks are not covered by a ban on large public gatherings announced by the government on Saturday as it tries to contain an outbreak in France that has killed two people and infected some 130.

Disneyland Paris in Chessy, 32 kilometres east of central Paris, was open as normal on Monday, a representative said. 

The Eiffel Tower was also operating normally.

Thierry Breton, the European Union’s industry chief, on Monday said the coronavirus outbreak is costing the European tourism industry around one billion euros per month in lost revenue.

Latest sport

cricket

Carey inspired by triple-threat de Kock

Australia's glovesman Alex Carey has taken plenty of inspiration from watching South African captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock in action.

cricket

Aussies keep hurt Perry close for T20 semi

Australia will keep star allrounder Ellyse Perry in the squad as a mentor after she was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup finals with a hamstring injury.

tennis

Hewitt bullish about Davis Cup prospects

Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt is confident his team will cover the absences of Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur in the looming tie against Brazil.

Australian rules football

Taranto sidelined in GWS AFL injury blow

A shoulder injury will keep GWS midfielder Tim Taranto on the sidelines for the first half of the 2020 AFL season.

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

news

communicable diseases

Australia weighs new virus travel bans

The government has flagged bold new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus after Australia recorded its first two cases of person-to-person transmission.

sport

cricket

Carey inspired by triple-threat de Kock

Australia's glovesman Alex Carey has taken plenty of inspiration from watching South African captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock in action.

world

health

China virus crisis wanes, worsens in US

There were 125 new coronavirus cases in China on Monday, down from 202 a day earlier, bringing the total to 80,151, and the death toll to 2,943.