The government is due to detail the next phase of the economic lifelines, JobKeeper and JobSeeker. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Lower, targeted support as virus continues

By Paul Osborne

July 20, 2020

2020-07-20 18:16:31

A review has recommended two key supports to help workers and the jobless during the coronavirus pandemic be lowered as the economy recovers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday will unveil details of the review of JobKeeper – a $1500 a fortnight wage subsidy which has supported around 3.5 million Australians and 960,000 organisations.

The JobKeeper payment will remain in place until it is due to finish on September 27. 

After that date, it will have two payment tiers to more closely reflect the pre-pandemic part-time and full-time incomes of workers. However, it will end completely in March 2021.

“The case for extending JobKeeper beyond September is strong, especially if coupled with a fresh eligibility test that targets support to those businesses and sectors that continue to need it,” the review said.

Mr Frydenberg insists support will continue for the most needy.

“A three-month review of the JobKeeper payment found the scheme met its objectives, preventing widespread business closures and putting a brake on the job losses that commenced in the second half of March,” he said.

“JobKeeper has been an economic lifeline to millions of Australians and that lifeline will be extended for those businesses that need it most.”

The government is aiming to transition businesses back into a situation where they are able to pay for the wages of their workers out of their income.

The changes will also ease pressure on the federal budget, which the government will update in a statement on Thursday.

As at July 15, payments have totalled $29.8 billion.

The JobSeeker dole payment, which has been boosted during the pandemic period, will be scaled back but not to the same level as the former Newstart allowance.

Eligibility criteria will be tightened.

The review found if JobSeeker was kept at too high a level, and continued to include no waiting period or scaled-back mutual obligations requirements, it would form a new “reservation wage or floor” which could stifle businesses seeking to put on workers.

Over coming months key agencies such as the tax office, Fair Work Commission and Treasury will monitor the support schemes for “misuse, compliance and integrity issues”, the review said.

