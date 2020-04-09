Discover Australian Associated Press

Health Minister Greg Hunt says Easter will be crucial for locking in the gains of social distancing. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Lowest Australian infection rate for weeks

By Matt Coughlan

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 13:32:06

Australia has recorded a daily increase in new coronavirus infections below 100 for the first time in three weeks.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Thursday announced 96 new cases of the disease, the lowest infection rate since strict social distancing measures came into place.

“This weekend there is good news for Australia, but there is a warning that we can either lock in the gains or lose those gains,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“This Easter is the time when any Australian can help save a life with their decisions, or inadvertently risk a life.”

More than 6000 Australians have contracted coronavirus, with 51 dead.

There are 260 in hospital, 82 in intensive care and 35 on ventilators, but all those numbers are lower than at the peak.

Mr Hunt said Australians must stay at home over the long weekend to protect lives and give the nation a pathway to navigate the pandemic.

“This in many ways is the most important weekend we may face in the whole course of the virus,” he said.

He is remaining guarded on whether restrictions could be lifted early if infection rates continue to flatten. 

“The more successful we are with the difficult but essential measures we are taking now, that gives us the chance to take steps out earlier,” Mr Hunt said.

“But we’ve been up front that we see this as a six-month process.”

crime, law and justice

Vic death in custody sent to prosecutors

A Victorian coroner has referred the death in custody of Aboriginal woman Tanya Day to prosecutors for an investigation due to a possible "indictable offence".

politics

Aussies told to keep on top of virus rules

Australians are being urged to stay at home over Easter because of coronavirus, while a national approach to Year 12 students is under consideration.

health

Uni of Qld COVID-19 vaccine testing begins

A coronavirus vaccine created by researchers at the University of Queenslandwill be tested in a specialist facility in the Netherlands ahead of human trials.

crime, law and justice

Woman breaches Qld quarantine for towels

A Brisbane court has given a NSW woman a hefty fine after she breached coronavirus self-quarantine because there were no fresh towels in her hotel room.

news

sport

soccer

W-League must be protected: Gill

PFA deputy chief executive and former Matildas captain Kate Gill says the W-League mustn't become the first casualty of football cost cutting.

world

virus diseases

Britain reports record 938 Covid-19 deaths

Britain has recorded its highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in hospitals, with a rise of 938 - taking the toll to more than 7000, officials announced.