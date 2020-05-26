Discover Australian Associated Press

The German government will receive a 20-per-cent stake in Lufthansa as part of a bailout deal. Image by AP PHOTO

economy, business and finance

Lufthansa agrees bailout with German govt

By Andreas Hoenig and Christian Ebner

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 03:26:06

The German government and Lufthansa have agreed on a much-anticipated bailout deal to help the airline cope with losses from the coronavirus pandemic, both sides say.

The deal, which provides for aid and equity measures worth 9 billion euros ($A15 billion), is yet to be approved by Lufthansa’s supervisory board and the European Commission’s competition watchdog.

The German government said that Lufthansa had been profitable before the pandemic but is now facing the biggest financial crisis in its history.

The pandemic has grounded around 90 per cent of its planes. At one point the firm was losing about 800 million euros per month.

The stabilisation package takes into account the needs of the company as well as the needs of taxpayers and its employees.

The status of 138,000 employed by the airline and its many subsidiaries, which include Austrian, Brussels, Eurowings, Swiss and others, along with Lufthansa Cargo, was a major factor in talks.

The German economic stabilisation fund, set up by the government during the coronavirus crisis to be able to acquire stakes in important companies in emergency, approved the deal earlier on Monday and Lufthansa’s executive board also approved the deal.

As part of the bailout, the government would receive a 20-per-cent stake in the company. Some of the conditions Berlin has set before it will take part include more stringent environmental protections.

