Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (centre) was heckled while visiting a factory in Minsk. Image by AP PHOTO

civil unrest

Lukashenko rewards forces amid protests

By Andrei Makhovsky

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 20:16:20

Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, has awarded medals “for impeccable service” to law enforcement officials who have helped him crack down on protesters demanding he step down.

In an effort to clamp down on strike action that has hit some of the country’s most important factories, the government also issued a missive to managers of state-run plants telling them to ensure workers fulfil their duties or be disciplined.

Lukashenko, in power for the last 26 years, is under pressure, with no sign to an end of protests and strikes against what protesters say was a rigged August 9 presidential election that he says he won.

At least two protesters were killed and thousands detained in the post-election crackdown. The opposition says opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the rightful winner and wants new elections.

The European Union is gearing up to impose new sanctions on Minsk over its crackdown. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that Berlin wanted the Belarusian government to refrain from violence, release political prisoners, and start talks with the opposition.

Putin, the Kremlin said, told Merkel that any external attempt to intervene in the domestic affairs of Belarus would be unacceptable.

Russia, a traditional ally of Minsk, is watching closely as Belarus hosts pipelines that carry Russian energy exports to the West and is viewed by Moscow as a buffer zone against NATO.

Hundreds of protesters chanting “shame” gathered at a theatre in Minsk on Tuesday in solidarity with its director, who was fired for speaking out in support of the opposition.

They will later converge on a prison where the husband of exiled opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya has been detained since the end of May. He was planning to run against Lukashenko in the election. His wife took his place instead.

Lukashenko is battling to contain the biggest challenge yet to his grip on power, as protests over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the election, and other grievances spiral into a revolt among swaths of society.

He was heckled by factory workers on Monday and has faced opposition from people normally seen as loyal. The Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia and four other diplomats have resigned in support of the demonstrators.

A coordination council pushed by Tsikhanouskaya to facilitate a transition of power was due to meet in Minsk later on Tuesday for the first time.

Many detained protesters have complained of punishment beatings, cramped conditions and starvation rations.

The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Belarusian individuals linked to violence and election fraud, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. EU leaders will discuss Belarus on Wednesday, she said. 

rugby league

Proctor found guilty of biting Sharks half

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been found guilty of biting Cronulla's Shaun Johnson by the NRL judiciary.

Australian rules football

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in their AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

soccer

A-League finals to be held at Bankwest

The A-League finals will be played a Bankwest Stadium with the video assistant referee system to be reintroduced for all post-season games.

Australian rules football

Rampe's broken hand ends his AFL season

Sydney's injury crisis has deepened after they revealed co-captain Dane Rampe broke his right hand again and will miss the rest of the AFL season.

news

epidemic and plague

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney's Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

world

tribunal

UN tribunal ruling on Lebanese PM killing

A tribunal has found no evidence that Hezbollah leaders or the Syrian government were involved in the killing of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.