Lyn Dawson allegedly seen at royal tour

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Chris Dawson is facing a committal hearing, charged with murdering his wife Lynette in the 1980s. Image by (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

crime, law and justice

Lyn Dawson allegedly seen at royal tour

By Steve Zemek

February 11, 2020

2020-02-11 15:38:02

A 101-year-old family friend of Sydney murder accused Chris Dawson believes she saw his missing wife Lynette at a parade for Princes Charles and Princess Diana a year after her 1982 disappearance.

Elva McBay told the Downing Centre Local Court she thought she caught a glimpse of Lynette Dawson at a royal parade in Sydney in March 1983.

Mrs McBay, who on Tuesday appeared via audio-visual link from Wyong Local Court, was a lifelong fan of the Newtown rugby league club for whom Dawson and his twin brother Paul played in the 1970s.

She told a committal hearing she became friends with Paul when they both worked at Kogarah High School in the 1970s and was a visitor to both of the Dawson brothers’ houses on Sydney’s northern beaches.

Lynette Dawson disappeared from her family’s Bayview home on January 9, 1982 and was the subject of the popular Teacher’s Pet podcast which sparked international interest in the case.

Dawson has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Mrs McBay said she was waiting in line outside Sydney Hospital to meet Prince Charles and Princess Diana on March 28, 1983.

She said a woman ducked under the barricade and ran in front of a police motorcade which was escorting the royal couple to the Sydney Opera House.

“I saw her face for a few seconds as she ran straight across in front of the motorbikes … It was terribly dangerous. She could have been badly injured,” Mrs McBay said.

“And you said ‘I think that was Lyn Dawson’,” Dawson’s defence barrister Phillip Boulten SC said.

Mrs McBay replied: “I did think that.”

She had also received a photograph from one of the Dawson twins of a scene from television program Antiques Roadshow which purported to show Lynette alive and well.

“I thought it looked very, very much like Lyn,” Ms McBay said.

Mrs McBay also testified that she attended a children’s birthday party at Chris Dawson’s house in July 1981 and was told by Lynette that she had been involved in an “awful row” with a teenager.

When Mr Boulten suggested the teenager had threatened to kill Lynette, Mrs McBay said she didn’t recall being told that.

She said she was told by Lynette that the teenager wanted to “get rid” of her but she wasn’t sure exactly what it meant.

latest news

virus diseases

Morrison, Albanese warn of virus racism

The prime minister and opposition leader have come together to warn against racism unfairly targeting Chinese-Australians amid the coronavirus outbreak.

politics

Albanese draws line on new coal projects

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese has likened the prospect of backing new coal-fired power stations in Australia to believing in unicorns.

death

Family of crash victim mourns 'angel' girl

The grieving family of Veronique Sakr, who was killed alongside her cousins 10 days ago, says the 11-year-old "was an angel on earth and now is in heaven".

crime, law and justice

Lyn Dawson allegedly seen at royal tour

A family friend of Sydney murder-accused Chris Dawson believes she saw his missing wife Lynette alive at a royal tour a year after her disappearance.

crime, law and justice

Australia cannot deport Aboriginal people

Two men are seeking damages for false imprisonment as the High Court ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be "aliens", presenting a hurdle to their deportation.

news

virus diseases

Morrison, Albanese warn of virus racism

The prime minister and opposition leader have come together to warn against racism unfairly targeting Chinese-Australians amid the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

golf

Golfer Minjee Lee relaxed at Aussie Open

Australia's top-ranked golfer Minjee Lee says she's unusually relaxed entering the Women's Australian Open tournament at Royal Adelaide.

world

crime, law and justice

Thai city copes with shooting fallout

Authorities have begun the task of releasing the bodies of the 29 victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting to relatives.