Lynas Corp's rare earths processing plant in Malaysia has been closed since late March. Image by AP PHOTO

Mining and Resources

Lynas to restart Malaysian plant

By AAP

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 18:01:27

Rare earths producer Lynas Corp will reopen its processing plant in Malaysia at the start of next week as the Southeast Asian nation eases restrictions imposed since March to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement by the largest producer of rare earths outside China follows the decision by Malaysia to allow the majority of businesses to resume activity on Monday.

The plant has been closed since late March due to the restrictions on movement and non-essential business.

Lynas had applied for an exemption, or “critical industry” status, pointing to its products as essential to the supply chains of key industries in the country, including medical devices.

The Australia-based producer said it would provide more information about the restart of the plant on May 4.

Its shares closed down 1.72 per cent to $1.72 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

