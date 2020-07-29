Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Three people from different homes have been fined under Victoria's COVID-19 restrictions. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Macca’s run ends in Melbourne virus fines

By AAP

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 11:38:11

A Macca’s run has cost three mates almost $5000 in fines for breaching Victoria’s coronavirus stay-at-home orders amid the deadly pandemic.

Police handed out 79 fines in the past 24 hours to individuals caught disobeying Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton’s directions to behave during COVID-19, the force confirmed on Tuesday.

Among those Victorians trying to dodge the law, three people from different homes were caught driving together to McDonald’s after hanging out at a house.

Another seven people were fined at a short-term rental apartment in Melbourne’s CBD, after having plans to party there for two nights.

Two Frankston residents were fined for staying in Murtoa, more than 300 kilometres from home, with no valid reason for travel.

Of the 79 fines issued, 23 were for not wearing a face mask in public.

Five fines were issued at vehicle checkpoints out of the 21,481 vehicles inspected on main arterial roads in the state.

Police conducted 4618 spot checks at homes, businesses and public places in the past 24 hours, boosting the total checks since March 21 to 175,472.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Tigers regain skipper for Dogs AFL clash

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed his skipper Trent Cotchin is fit to face the Western Bulldogs but key defender David Astbury remains sidelined.

Australian rules football

AFL cautions coaches over umpire criticism

The AFL has released a strongly-worded statement telling coaches to stop criticising umpires after Alastair Clarkson's explosive post-match press conference.

cricket

Aust to adapt if no red-ball prep: Warner

David Warner says it is possible Australia won't have any red-ball matches before their first Test against India but they just have to adapt to the situation.

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

Australian rules football

Lions' McStay facing two-game AFL ban

Brisbane swingman Daniel McStay is facing a two-week AFL ban for making forceful front-on contact against Melbourne's Neville Jetta in last Sunday's clash.

news

safety of citizens

Vic records 295 COVID cases, nine deaths

Victoria has recorded 295 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more people have died from the virus, taking the national death toll to 176.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers regain skipper for Dogs AFL clash

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed his skipper Trent Cotchin is fit to face the Western Bulldogs but key defender David Astbury remains sidelined.

world

virus diseases

WHO says coronavirus 'likes all weather'

The WHO has suggested the six-month length of the coronavirus pandemic so far shows that the season does not affect the transmission of the virus.