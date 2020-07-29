Macca’s run ends in Melbourne virus fines

A Macca’s run has cost three mates almost $5000 in fines for breaching Victoria’s coronavirus stay-at-home orders amid the deadly pandemic.

Police handed out 79 fines in the past 24 hours to individuals caught disobeying Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton’s directions to behave during COVID-19, the force confirmed on Tuesday.

Among those Victorians trying to dodge the law, three people from different homes were caught driving together to McDonald’s after hanging out at a house.

Another seven people were fined at a short-term rental apartment in Melbourne’s CBD, after having plans to party there for two nights.

Two Frankston residents were fined for staying in Murtoa, more than 300 kilometres from home, with no valid reason for travel.

Of the 79 fines issued, 23 were for not wearing a face mask in public.

Five fines were issued at vehicle checkpoints out of the 21,481 vehicles inspected on main arterial roads in the state.

Police conducted 4618 spot checks at homes, businesses and public places in the past 24 hours, boosting the total checks since March 21 to 175,472.