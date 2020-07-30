Discover Australian Associated Press

financial and business service

Macquarie says June quarter profit lower

By AAP

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 09:10:48

Macquarie Group says contribution from its group businesses is slightly lower in the June quarter compared to last year due to the impact of coronavirus but did not specify by the extent of the impact.

Managing Director Shemara Wikramanayake will tell shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting that Macquarie is unable to provide meaningful earnings guidance for the year ahead, given that market conditions will continue to remain challenging.

Macquarie halved its dividend in May after net profit for the full year ended March 31 dropped eight per cent due to higher credit impairment.

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

Daw hopes his AFL comeback can inspire

Majak Daw feared he may never play another AFL game after a serious incident in 2018, but the North Melbourne defender's resilience has resulted in a comeback.

Cats' Hawkins succeeds at AFL tribunal

Veteran Geelong forward Tom Hawkins is free to play in the Cats' AFL blockbuster against West Coast after successfully challenging his one-game ban.

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

Sydney's AFL clubs join COVID-19 exodus

Sydney and GWS are the latest AFL teams forced to relocate because of the COVID-19 pandemic after Queensland's move to close its border to all Sydneysiders.

Parklea jail inmate tests COVID-positive

An inmate at Sydney's Parklea jail has tested positive to COVID-19, while Queensland has announced an entry ban on all Greater Sydney residents.

US deaths top 150,000 as French rate rises

Several European countries have ramped up restrictions in a bid to contain rising COVID-19 infections as the US death toll from the disease surpassed 150,000.