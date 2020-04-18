Macron says crisis is EU ‘moment of truth’

The EU is at “a moment of truth” amid the economic and health crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, French President Emmanuel Macron says.

In a Financial Times interview published on Thursday, Macron called for solidarity in the European Union, urging reluctant northern members to band together and support Spain and Italy – where more than 40,000 people have died from Covid-19.

“We are at a moment of truth, which is to decide whether the European Union is a political project or just a market project. I think it’s a political project … We need financial transfers and solidarity, if only so that Europe holds on,” Macron said.

Macron has supported a plan for the EU to launch an emergency investment fund worth hundreds of billions of euros, and has called for an immediate moratorium on bilateral and multilateral debt payments to help Africa.

The Financial Times reported the French president said the EU and the single currency would be threatened if richer members, namely Germany and the Netherlands, do not support measures to help the pandemic-stricken nations of southern Europe.

The comments came after richer nations in the EU rejected the idea that their taxpayer money would pay the loans of poorer members.

Macron also warned nations that abandoning democratic freedoms would pose a threat to western democracies.

“You can’t abandon your fundamental DNA on the grounds that there is a health crisis,” Macron said.