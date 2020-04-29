Discover Australian Associated Press

Madagascan students have been told to drink a herbal tea to ward off COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Madagascar’s president touts herbal drink

By Laetitia Bezain

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 19:40:10

As their high school reopened after a month’s closure due to the coronavirus, students in Madagascar’s capital city were given face masks and a small bottle of a herbal extract they were told to drink to protect them from COVID-19.

Many grimacing at its bitter taste, the students swallowed the drink and entered school to resume classes, where they were now seated one to a desk instead of two, for safer distance.

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina promoted the drink, Covid Organics, on national television saying it will “change the course of history.”

There are no approved drugs for COVID-19 and numerous treatments and vaccines are currently being tested around the world.

Madagascar, an Indian Ocean island nation of 26 million people, currently has 128 recorded cases of Covid-19 and no deaths.

The herbal drink has not been scientifically tested and there’s no proof it works against COVID-19. But the president is enthusiastically promoting it.

“What we want to do today is to popularise this drink to protect our population,” said Rajoelina on television and then drank a bottle of the concoction.

The drink is being distributed for free in some schools that are reopening and in poor neighbourhoods. Elsewhere it is being sold for about 30 cents for a 310 gram bottle.

The drink was developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research, a private organisation that for more than 30 years has researched the uses of Madagascar’s traditional medicines.

The label on the bottle does not list the ingredients but the president said it is made from artemisia, a bitterroot that is used in some malaria drugs.

Medical experts are critical of the drink, pointing out that no scientific tests have been done on it.

“The scientific evidence that this is effective has not been proved. It’s likely that it could actually harm the health of the population, particularly that of children,” said the president of Madagascar’s Academy of Medicine, Marcel Razanamparany, in a statement.

In front of the Ampefiloha high school, in the centre of the capital Antananarivo, hundreds of students in their final year took the drink in order to return to class.

The school’s principal, Mamisoa Randrianjafy, reassured skeptical students.

“It is a herbal tea as we are used to taking,” he explained, saying it is like many other herbal remedies popular in Madagascar. He said that if students refuse the drink, they would not be permitted to attend classes.

