Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Spanish authorities say 3650 COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Madrid residents urged to stay at home

By Nathan Allen

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 06:20:04

Authorities in Madrid have advised residents in areas with a high level of coronavirus cases to stay at home as the Spanish health ministry reported more than 3000 new infections for the fourth day running.

The country logged 3650 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 386,054.

With 1199 infections, Madrid accounted for nearly a third of the new cases.

The region’s deputy health chief, Antonio Zapatero, urged people to avoid unnecessary trips and meetings, and said those in the worst-hit areas should stay at home, though he ruled out any mandatory confinement for now.

“Although we’re worried, I don’t think the situation merits targeted lockdowns,” he told reporters.

After being criticised for failing to give details on when and how schools would re-open, Madrid’s education department said a full return to face-to-face classes would not be possible in September.

Instead, students are likely to receive a mixture of in-person and online teaching.

“All teachers have a lot of uncertainty. There haven’t been clear guidelines,” said Rocio Penco Valenzuela, a teacher in Madrid.

“We have no idea (about how schools will re-open) and we are a bit scared.”

A total of 28,838 people in Spain have been killed in the epidemic.

In an effort to stall a resurgence, the government has shut down night clubs, told restaurants to close at 1am and all but banned smoking in public.

Equality Minister Irene Montero earlier demanded regional leaders take steps to close down brothels, which have been linked to at least one cluster of infections.

During a briefing on Thursday, health emergency chief Fernando Simon bluntly warned that things were not going well but stressed that the spiralling caseload was not a country-wide phenomenon.

“At a national level we cannot say the virus is out of control, although in some areas perhaps it is,” he said.

Latest sport

golf

Popov leads British Open, Lee tied second

Australia's Minjee Lee is three strokes behind German Sophia Popov, tied for second, as play enters the final round of the Women's British Open at Royal Troon.

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch faces another AFL penalty

The AFL's match review officer will review another behind-play blow from Richmond forward Tom Lynch.

Australian rules football

Bomber critics embarrassing, says Worsfold

Essendon coach John Worsfold says critics of his AFL club are embarassing themselves.

Australian rules football

Richmond overpower Essendon in AFL

Richmond have defeated Essendon by 12 points in Saturday night's AFL match in Darwin.

rugby league

Souths make history to punish sorry Manly

South Sydney appear bound for the NRL finals after all but knocking Manly out of contention with a 56-16 drubbing at ANZ Stadium.

news

epidemic and plague

Plea for 'common sense' on state borders

The federal agriculture minister says arbitrary restrictions placed on regional and rural Australia are having serious impacts, calling for "common sense".

sport

golf

Popov leads British Open, Lee tied second

Australia's Minjee Lee is three strokes behind German Sophia Popov, tied for second, as play enters the final round of the Women's British Open at Royal Troon.

world

virus diseases

WHO hopes virus can be over in two years

The head of the World Health Organisation hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years.