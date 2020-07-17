Discover Australian Associated Press

Jordan De Goey is desperate to crack into Collingwood's midfield but he's on fire up front. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Magpie Jordan De Goey injures finger

By Justin Chadwick and Oliver Caffrey

July 17, 2020

2020-07-17 15:42:52

Collingwood X-factor Jordan De Goey is likely to have finger surgery after his starring role against Geelong.

De Goey booted five goals on Thursday night to lift the Magpies to a 22-point win over the Cats at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

But he finished the best-on-ground performance with two fingers on his right hand strapped.

The club is unsure how many games the 24-year-old will miss, but he is almost certain to require surgery.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said after the game De Goey was eager to move into the midfield.

“Jordy is probably a frustrated midfielder and he would like to be there ultimately,” Buckley said.

“And we see him in that capacity in the medium term.

“But right now, when he’s kicking five goals in a shortened game and in a low-scoring year, we’ll take that.

“We were looking for a little bit of legs in the midfield late in the game and we went to Jack Crisp because Jordy was so dangerous forward of the ball.”

De Goey’s heroics came less than two weeks after being charged with indecent assault over an alleged incident from 2015.

Buckley said De Goey was enjoying being in Collingwood’s quarantine bubble in Perth.

“He enjoyed being around his teammates,” Buckley said.

“We feel like we create a safe environment for our people, whether they’re players, coaches or staff.

“So I think Jordy has enjoyed having that support around him and he was happy to play his part no doubt.”

The Magpies’ fourth win of the season saw them rocket into second spot.

Buckley opted against playing 211cm forward Mason Cox in the wet conditions against Geelong, but said the decision could have gone either way.

“We just thought that the question mark was a bit of straightening us up and being able to go long down the line to Mason in front of the ball versus just having a little bit more ground ball hunt,” Buckley said.

Collingwood now have a 10-day break before taking on West Coast at Optus Stadium.

