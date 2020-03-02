Discover Australian Associated Press

Collingwood's Ashleigh Brazill is the latest AFLW player to suffer a serious knee injury. Image by Natasha Morello/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Magpies’ Brazill adds to AFLW ACL victims

By Shayne Hope

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 13:41:22

Cross-code star Ash Brazill will miss the rest of the AFLW season after scans confirmed she has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

The Collingwood defender also sustained damage to her medial collateral ligament and tore her lateral meniscus when attempting to change direction during last Friday night’s defeat to Melbourne.

In a triple-blow to the Magpies’ finals chances, the club on Monday announced Georgia Gourlay (knee) and Ruby Schleicher (wrist) had also been ruled out for the rest of the AFLW campaign.

Brazill, who represented Collingwood in football and netball, will miss the upcoming Super Netball season and put her international duties with the Australian Diamonds on hold while she recovers.

“The whole club is devastated for ‘Braz’, who will sit aside for not one but two campaigns this year,” Collingwood’s general manager of women’s sport Jane Woodlands-Thompson said.

“With Braz being in the prime of her career, with Australian honours across both of her codes, the news is extremely disappointing.”

Gourlay ruptured the ACL in her right knee in a training mishap last week.

It is the third time the unlucky 20-year-old has suffered a serious injury to the same knee, having undergone two previous reconstructions, in 2015 and 2016.

“Another heartbreak for the club,” Woodlands-Thompson said.

“It’s hard to comprehend this is the third occurrence for Georgia.

“This is a case of extreme bad luck.”

Collingwood have lost their past two AFLW matches and will aim to get their season back on track when they take on Western Bulldogs in Morwell on Sunday.

