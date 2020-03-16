Magpies duo cleared for AFL opener

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Taylor Adams has been cleared to face the Bulldogs in Collingwood's opening game of the season. Image by (AAP Image/James Ross)

Australian rules football

Magpies duo cleared for AFL opener

By Shayne Hope

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 09:46:37

Collingwood say tough midfielder Taylor Adams has overcome a hip complaint and will play in Friday night’s season opener against Western Bulldogs.

Adams – who missed almost three months with an adductor injury last year – suffered what coach Nathan Buckley termed a “jarred hip” during a practice match on March 8.

But the Magpies’ vice-captain has been cleared to play against the Bulldogs in a fixture that is set to play out behind closed doors amid the coronavirus crisis.

Goal sneak Jaidyn Stephenson is also set to play despite hurting his left hand during a VFL practice match on Saturday.

Scans later revealed bruising, but no broken bones.

It was a positive result for Stephenson, whose preparation for the 2020 campaign had been interrupted by a bout of glandular fever over summer.

The news isn’t so good for star midfielder Adam Treloar, who will miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury.

Treloar hurt his left hamstring during a practice match on March 1 and could be fit to return in round two.

