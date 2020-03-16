Magpies duo cleared for AFL opener

Collingwood say tough midfielder Taylor Adams has overcome a hip complaint and will play in Friday night’s season opener against Western Bulldogs.

Adams – who missed almost three months with an adductor injury last year – suffered what coach Nathan Buckley termed a “jarred hip” during a practice match on March 8.

But the Magpies’ vice-captain has been cleared to play against the Bulldogs in a fixture that is set to play out behind closed doors amid the coronavirus crisis.

Goal sneak Jaidyn Stephenson is also set to play despite hurting his left hand during a VFL practice match on Saturday.

Scans later revealed bruising, but no broken bones.

It was a positive result for Stephenson, whose preparation for the 2020 campaign had been interrupted by a bout of glandular fever over summer.

The news isn’t so good for star midfielder Adam Treloar, who will miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury.

Treloar hurt his left hamstring during a practice match on March 1 and could be fit to return in round two.