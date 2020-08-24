Discover Australian Associated Press

Collingwood have taken a major step towards AFL finals football after beating North Melbourne. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Magpies snare important AFL win over North

By Shayne Hope

August 24, 2020

2020-08-24 22:48:15

Collingwood gave their AFL finals hopes a significant boost with a hard-fought 30-point victory over North Melbourne.

Neither of the injury-hit sides produced anything like their best football in an untidy contest at the Gabba.

But the Magpies’ superior work around the contest in the second half saw them pull away to secure a vital 10.5 (65) to 5.5 (35) win on Monday night.

It moved them into seventh spot on the ladder, six points clear of Carlton, GWS and Melbourne – the nearest sides outside the top eight – who all have a game in hand.

They meet the Blues in a huge clash at the Gabba on Sunday.

“The ladder will look after itself but we’ve got to focus on improving the consistency of our football,” Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said.

“There’s still a lot of basic things that we could’ve done better tonight that would’ve brought it together a little bit better.

“Clean hands, hitting targets, some tackles that could’ve been stuck.

“I mean, I loved the energy and the effort of the players … but there’s still a lot of upside for us.”

Collingwood brought back key forward Mason Cox, who marked his first match since round six with a goal, but managed just three marks as a team inside their forward-50 from 43 entries.

First-year Magpies forward Trey Ruscoe was the only multiple goal kicker on the ground with two.

Jed Anderson (30 disposals and nine clearances) worked tirelessly for North Melbourne and skilful veteran Shaun Higgins was busy on the wing.

But Collingwood had more winners around the ground and held firm in defence, where Darcy Moore and Brayden Maynard were outstanding in both repelling Kangaroos raids and providing rebound for their side.

Tough midfielder Levi Greenwood played his first match in almost 12 months after a serious knee injury and finished with 15 disposals, as well as a crunching tackle that left Jack Mahony with a sore shoulder.

North Melbourne kicked the opening two goals from Collingwood turnovers and neither side was able to break clear in a largely dour and scrappy first half.

Scott Pendlebury, Taylor Adams and Jack Crisp helped lift the Magpies during the third quarter.

A free-kick and 50m penalty to Pendlebury for being held by Luke McDonald after disposing of the ball led to the captain’s first goal of the season and gave Collingwood a 16-point buffer at the last change.

Steele Sidebottom pounced to kick the first goal of the final term within seconds of the restart and effectively put an end to the Kangaroos’ challenge.

“We played pretty solid team football for the majority of it and got some goals from our midfielders, which was handy,” Buckley said.

