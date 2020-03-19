Major events cancelled due to coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Festivals including Vivid Sydney and other major events have been cancelled or postponed. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Major events cancelled due to coronavirus

By AAP

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 07:31:47

Prominent sporting fixtures, Anzac Day services and music festivals are among the major events either cancelled or postponed due to Australia’s coronavirus outbreak, with Bunnings’ sausage sizzle the latest to fall foul of the global pandemic.

MAJOR EVENTS AFFECTED

AUSTRALIA

* Anzac Day services cancelled in all states with the public banned from attending dawn services

* Groovin the Moo music festival cancelled

* Bunnings’ sausage sizzles have been suspended with the company donating gift cards to community groups which had pre-booked the popular fundraiser

* Hearings at the High Court postponed with the full bench not set to meet again in Canberra until August, but the court will continue to hand down judgements

* Remaining Sheffield Shield cricket matches and final cancelled

* Jimmy Eat World national tour cancelled

* Cricket’s One Day International series between Australia and New Zealand cancelled 

* Round 1 AFL and remaining AFLW matches will be played without spectators

* Super Rugby on hold indefinitely 

* NRL to play without crowds, with the NZ Warriors based in northern NSW for the time being

* A-League and W-League to play out season in empty stadiums, with NZ’s Wellington Phoenix to spend their 14-day compulsory isolation in training

NSW

* Sydney Opera House public performances cancelled

* Sydney Writers’ Festival cancelled

* Australian Fashion Week in Sydney cancelled

* Splendour in the Grass rescheduled to October

* Vivid Sydney Festival cancelled

* Festival of Dangerous Ideas in Sydney cancelled

* Sydney’s Royal Easter Show cancelled

* Download festival, scheduled for Melbourne and Sydney, cancelled after My Chemical Romance pulled out amid coronavirus fears

* Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival to go ahead without punters and only essential staff allowed, with international horses expected to be denied entry

* Large-scale booze buses in Qld, NSW and WA suspended 

VICTORIA

* Melbourne International Comedy Festival cancelled

* Meadow 2020, an international music festival, cancelled

* Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show cancelled

* Shows for the Shrek and Harry Potter musicals cancelled

* The National Gallery of Victoria has been shut temporarily 

QUEENSLAND

* 2020 World Science Festival Brisbane cancelled

* World Surf League opening event of the 2020 Championship Tour on the Gold Coast cancelled

* 2020 Surf Life Saving Championships cancelled

* Brisbane Comedy Festival cancelled

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety hearings in Adelaide and future hearings closed to the public until further notice

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum rescheduled to October

* 2020 Fremantle International Street Arts Festival cancelled

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* Bass in the Grass, music festival postponed until October

TASMANIA

* Tasmania’s Dark Mofo 2020 cancelled

Latest sport

virus diseases

IOC chief moves to ease Tokyo Games fears

The IOC will act in a responsible way in the interest of athletes' concerns ahead of the Tokyo Games, president Thomas Bach insists.

Australian rules football

AFL facing entire an season without fans

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan acknowledges the whole 2020 competition could be played behind closed doors as games proceed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

AFLW goes straight into finals mode

The AFLW's last two rounds will not be played, with the competition going straight into finals mode this weekend amid the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

AFL to survive through unprecedented 2020

An AFL season that "will not look like any other" will start on time when Richmond host Carlton at the MCG on Thursday night in a coronavirus-affected schedule.

sport

AFL to go ahead, sports reel from COVID-19

The AFL season will begin on time on Thursday night as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreck havoc on sports events around the globe.

news

politics

Aussies face unprecedented virus measures

More economic support is on the way to lessen the blow caused by coronavirus as Australia faces unprecedented measures to slow the spread of the disease.

sport

virus diseases

IOC chief moves to ease Tokyo Games fears

The IOC will act in a responsible way in the interest of athletes' concerns ahead of the Tokyo Games, president Thomas Bach insists.

world

health

Trump taps powers to boost virus response

Donald Trump has described himself as a "wartime president" as coronavirus cases surge and markets fall in the United States.