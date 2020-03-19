Major events cancelled due to coronavirus

Prominent sporting fixtures, Anzac Day services and music festivals are among the major events either cancelled or postponed due to Australia’s coronavirus outbreak, with Bunnings’ sausage sizzle the latest to fall foul of the global pandemic.

MAJOR EVENTS AFFECTED

AUSTRALIA

* Anzac Day services cancelled in all states with the public banned from attending dawn services

* Groovin the Moo music festival cancelled

* Bunnings’ sausage sizzles have been suspended with the company donating gift cards to community groups which had pre-booked the popular fundraiser

* Hearings at the High Court postponed with the full bench not set to meet again in Canberra until August, but the court will continue to hand down judgements

* Remaining Sheffield Shield cricket matches and final cancelled

* Jimmy Eat World national tour cancelled

* Cricket’s One Day International series between Australia and New Zealand cancelled

* Round 1 AFL and remaining AFLW matches will be played without spectators

* Super Rugby on hold indefinitely

* NRL to play without crowds, with the NZ Warriors based in northern NSW for the time being

* A-League and W-League to play out season in empty stadiums, with NZ’s Wellington Phoenix to spend their 14-day compulsory isolation in training

NSW

* Sydney Opera House public performances cancelled

* Sydney Writers’ Festival cancelled

* Australian Fashion Week in Sydney cancelled

* Splendour in the Grass rescheduled to October

* Vivid Sydney Festival cancelled

* Festival of Dangerous Ideas in Sydney cancelled

* Sydney’s Royal Easter Show cancelled

* Download festival, scheduled for Melbourne and Sydney, cancelled after My Chemical Romance pulled out amid coronavirus fears

* Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival to go ahead without punters and only essential staff allowed, with international horses expected to be denied entry

* Large-scale booze buses in Qld, NSW and WA suspended

VICTORIA

* Melbourne International Comedy Festival cancelled

* Meadow 2020, an international music festival, cancelled

* Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show cancelled

* Shows for the Shrek and Harry Potter musicals cancelled

* The National Gallery of Victoria has been shut temporarily

QUEENSLAND

* 2020 World Science Festival Brisbane cancelled

* World Surf League opening event of the 2020 Championship Tour on the Gold Coast cancelled

* 2020 Surf Life Saving Championships cancelled

* Brisbane Comedy Festival cancelled

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety hearings in Adelaide and future hearings closed to the public until further notice

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum rescheduled to October

* 2020 Fremantle International Street Arts Festival cancelled

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* Bass in the Grass, music festival postponed until October

TASMANIA

* Tasmania’s Dark Mofo 2020 cancelled