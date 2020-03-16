Discover Australian Associated Press

Sydney's Easter Show is among the major events that have been cancelled because of the coronavirus. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Major events dumped, postponed after virus

By Ashlea Witoslawski

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 21:34:52

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* All people arriving in Australia from midnight Sunday will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

* Cruise ships from foreign ports are banned for 30 days.

* Non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people will be banned from Monday, but this does not apply to workplaces, schools, universities, supermarkets or public transport.

* A national advertising campaign urges people to wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, dispose of tissues, and avoid contact with others if they’re feeling unwell.

MAJOR EVENTS AFFECTED

* Vivid Sydney Light Festival cancelled 

* Sydney’s Royal Easter Show cancelled

* St Patrick’s Day festivities in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane cancelled

* Melbourne International Comedy Festival cancelled

* Comedy Steps Up for Bushfire Relief at the Sydney Opera House cancelled

* Download festival, scheduled for Melbourne and Sydney, cancelled after My Chemical Romance pulled out amid coronavirus fears

* Melbourne Fashion Festival shows cancelled on Friday and Saturday

* New jury trials in Victoria and NSW suspended

* Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability postponed this week’s community forums in northern Tasmania.

* Next week’s Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety hearings in Adelaide and future hearings closed to the public until further notice

* 2020 World Science Festival Brisbane cancelled

* South Australia’s Port Fringe Street Party cancelled

* Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show cancelled

* Tasmania’s Dark Mofo 2020 cancelled

* Jimmy Eat World national tour cancelled

* Australian Formula One Grand Prix and Supercars’ round in Melbourne cancelled

* Cricket’s One Day International series between Australia and New Zealand cancelled after one match on Friday, due to NZ’s two-week self-isolation rule for international arrivals

* Sunday’s Sheffield Shield cricket final round cancelled, with decision to be made on the final

* NRL to play without crowds from round two next week, with the NZ Warriors based in northern NSW 

* Super Rugby on hold after this weekend’s matches

* AFL season to open next week in empty stadiums for foreseeable future

* This also applies to the rest of the AFLW season

* World Surf League opening event of the 2020 Championship Tour on the Gold Coast cancelled

* 2020 Surf Life Saving Championships cancelled

UNDECIDED:

* Anzac Day services and marches on April 25 still being considered

* Sydney writers’ festival ticket sales suspended

* Festival of Dangerous Ideas in Sydney, ticket sales suspended 

* Brisbane Comedy Festival shows from Monday under review 

* A-League soccer arrangements to be announced, but Wellington Phoenix want to play out their season in Australia.

