Major events dumped, postponed after virus

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* Non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people have been advised against from Monday.

* This does not include schools, universities, airports, public transport or parliament.

* Australians are being told to reconsider their need to travel overseas unless it is essential.

* A national cabinet has been established to respond to the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

EVENTS AFFECTED

* The Australian Formula One Grand Prix and Supercars’ round in Melbourne has been cancelled this weekend.

* Pop superstar Robbie Williams’ World Tour show performance at Albert Park on Saturday has been cancelled.

* Cricket Australia has banned spectators from Australia’s three-match one-day series against New Zealand in Sydney and Hobart.

* Sydney’s Royal Easter Show has been cancelled.

* The NRL will play without crowds from round two next week.

* The AFL season will open next week, but fans will not be allowed to attend matches for the foreseeable future.

* Melbourne International Comedy Festival has been cancelled.

* Run For The Kids, a charity fun-run in Melbourne, on March 29 has been cancelled.

* The Moonee Valley Racing Club, in consultation with Racing Victoria only allowed racing participants and industry officials at Friday night’s race meeting.

* The All-Star Mile Race Day at Caulfield will go ahead without spectators on Saturday.

* The Melbourne Fashion Festival has cancelled the remaining events.

* The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability has postponed next week’s community forums in northern Tasmania.

* Next week’s Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety hearings in Adelaide and future hearings will be closed to the public until further notice.

* World Surf League has cancelled the opening event of the 2020 Championship Tour – the Corona Open on the Gold Coast from March 26.

STILL TO BE DECIDED:

* Questions have been raised about this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade in the Rocks in Sydney this weekend. Perth’s St Patrick’s Day Festival has been cancelled, with no word yet from other capital cities.

* Anzac Day services and marches on April 25 are also under a cloud.