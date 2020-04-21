Major sports facing Virgin revenue hit

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Virgin Australia's financial issues will impact their sponsorship deals in sport. Image by Morgan Sette/AAP PHOTOS

sport

Major sports facing Virgin revenue hit

By Shayne Hope

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 12:32:04

Major sports in Australia are facing the possibility of multi-million dollar revenue hits after Virgin Australia entered voluntary administration.

Virgin holds lucrative major sponsorship deals with the AFL and Supercars.

The airline is also in partnership with the AFL clubs Carlton, GWS and Gold Coast.

The AFL deal is reportedly worth between $5 million and $10 million per year.

But the sponsorship agreements are now under the microscope with the extent of the financial damage to be determined by administrators and contractual obligations.

“We’ll work through every one of those contracts as part of administration,” Virgin CEO Paul Scurrah said on Tuesday.

“The AFL is a very important partner of ours and it’s important that we have those partners on the other side.

“I know that we have a lot of sponsorships as well in other sports and we’ll be looking at all of those as we go forward through the administration.”

Carlton chief executive Cain Liddle pledged his club’s support to Virgin on Tuesday.

“From an economic perspective it would be hard to think of an industry hit harder than the airlines,” Liddle said in a club statement.

“As a club, we will continue to offer our full support to Virgin Australia and their people, who have stood by our side for the past five years and through some very difficult periods for our football club.”

Blues midfielder Sam Walsh said the club was yet to address the major sponsor’s crisis with the playing group.

“We have weekly team meetings and we haven’t had this week’s team meeting that gives us information on all our sponsors and how they’re tracking,” Walsh told reporters on Tuesday morning.

“The only thing we can do is be there to support them because they’ve been great support to us throughout the time that they’ve been part of the club.”

Latest sport

sport

Major sports facing Virgin revenue hit

Virgin Australia's slide into voluntary administration could have huge financial implications for major Australian sports.

Australian rules football

Longmuir doubts AFL return before June

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir believes current travel and quarantine restrictions will prevent players returning to training at their clubs any time soon.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield warming to AFL player hubs

AFL Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield says he's warming to the idea of quarantine hubs as a way to resume the AFL season this year.

Australian rules football

Western Bulldogs' VC Hunter to step down

Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as Western Bulldogs vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

rugby league

Greenberg falls on sword as NRL CEO

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has resigned with immediate effect as the game's chief executive, becoming the first big-name departure of the Peter V'landys era.

news

politics

Restarting elective surgery on the cards

State and federal leaders are meeting to discuss the possible easing of a ban on elective surgeries amid COVID-19, with a cautious and safe approach advised.

sport

Australian rules football

Longmuir doubts AFL return before June

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir believes current travel and quarantine restrictions will prevent players returning to training at their clubs any time soon.

world

crime, law and justice

Canada mass shooting toll expected to rise

Police expect to find more victims of Canada's deadliest mass shooting once they can identify all the crime scenes.