An inquiry's underway after a number of bodies were found in a makeshift morgue at a nursing home. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

‘Makeshift morgue’ at NJ aged care home

By Nathan Layne and Jessica Resnick-Ault

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 14:33:54

New Jersey’s governor has ordered a probe into long-term care facilities after a “makeshift morgue” was found at a nursing home devastated by the novel coronavirus, raising questions about the death toll at homes for the elderly.

Phil Murphy said he asked his attorney general to launch the wide-ranging investigation after becoming “outraged that bodies of the dead were allowed to pile up” in a room at a nursing home in Andover, in the northern part of the state.

“You have people who by definition are medically fragile and at risk and you add to that this terrible virus,” said Laurie Facciarossa Brewer, the New Jersey state ombudsman for long-term care facilities.

The incident that sparked the investigation occurred at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Centre I and II, where several bodies were found in a makeshift morgue at the facility. A total of 66 residents of the nursing home have died, half of whom were confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to a spokeswoman for New Jersey’s health department.

“The backup and after hours holiday weekend issues, plus more than average deaths, contributed to the presence of more deceased than normal in the facility holding room,” facility co-owner Chaim Sheinbaum said in a statement provided by the Andover police department.

New Jersey is not alone. In Florida, officials have been scrambling to stop the pandemic’s spread through the state’s massive elderly population. As of Thursday morning there were 1,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among patients and staff at the state’s nearly 4,000 elder care facilities.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that nursing homes were “ground zero” in the fight against the virus, with nursing homes accounting for 29 of the day’s 606 newly reported deaths in the state.

At a daily briefing on Thursday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the national guard and health officials had been sent to investigate a problem at a long-term facility in Jackson County in the western part of the state. 

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group called on US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar to request that the US Public Health Service deploy men and women to assist with critical staffing needs at long-term care facilities in their state.

