Malaysia reopens after 3-month lockdown

Malaysia has reopened nearly all economic and social activities after a nearly three-month lockdown successfully brought down coronavirus infections.

From Wednesday, Malaysians can now travel for domestic holidays, get haircuts and shop at street markets. Schools and religious activities will gradually resume.

While happy to be back at work, hairstylist Shirley Chai says she is nervous about the strict health rules for hairdressers, especially the one-hour limit for each client.

“I couldn’t sleep at all last night. Very excited because everything is changing,” she said at her salon in a Kuala Lumpur shopping centre.

Malaysia has entered a “recovery” phase until the end of August with certain prohibitions still in place but officials warn restrictions will be reinstated if infections soar again.

Nightclubs, pubs, karaoke bars, theme parks and reflexology centres will stay shut during this period. Contact sports or those that involve many spectators such as football, and activities involving mass groups, are still banned.

Malaysia on Wednesday reported two new coronavirus cases, the lowest since curbs on movement were imposed in mid-March, raising the total number of infections to 8338.

There was one new death, bringing the number of fatalities from the outbreak to 118.