Malaysian army to enforce virus curbs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Malaysia will deploy its army to enforce measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Malaysian army to enforce virus curbs

By Joseph Sipalan

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 21:38:56

Malaysia will mobilise the army to help enforce curbs on movement aimed at reining in the coronavirus, the government says, as it grapples with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

Malaysia reported 130 new infections on Friday, taking its total to 1030, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of those across Southeast Asia.

Since Wednesday, Malaysia has closed its borders, schools and non-essential businesses and ordered people to limit going outside, warning of a “tsunami” of cases if the curbs are not followed.

But people continued to go to restaurants and parks, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Friday.

“The army will begin mobilising on Sunday,” he told a news briefing. “We are confident with the army’s assistance, we would be better able to enforce this order.”

People could be arrested if they defy the curbs without good reason, he said.

The health ministry also urged people to stay at home, saying 15 healthcare workers in the country had been infected with the virus.

“Our simple message to the public today: Please help us to help you. Stay at home,” Director General Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Facebook.

Malaysians with long-term entry passes to another country will be allowed to travel out for work, but only be able to return home after the end of current restrictions, the government said on Friday.

An Islamic gathering in Kuala Lumpur that was attended by 16,000 people has been linked to nearly 750 cases in Southeast Asia.

In Malaysia alone, the event has been linked to nearly two-thirds of the total number of infections.

Authorities are scrambling to track those who attended, including hundreds of Rohingya and other refugees.

Around 4000 of the 14,500 Malaysians who attended had yet to be screened for the coronavirus, the government said on Thursday.

Citizens of two dozen countries attended, including Brunei, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Latest sport

rugby league

DCE is Manly NRL ice man to beat Roosters

Daly Cherry-Evans has kicked the 21st field goal of his NRL career to take Manly to a 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

soccer

Catley leads City to W-League glory

Matildas star Steph Catley has led Melbourne City to a record fourth W-League championship, scoring the only goal in a grand final win over Sydney FC.

rugby league

Bennett won't police NRL isolation policy

South Sydney's Wayne Bennett says he can't guarantee his players will follow radical safety measures set to be introduced under an NRL self isolation policy.

Australian rules football

Collingwood AFL staffer has coronavirus

An employee at Collingwood has been isolated with coronavirus after returning from overseas.

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

news

health

Beaches in Sydney, regional NSW closed

Bondi Beach has temporarily been closed after pictures of thousands ignoring social distancing measures drew worldwide condemnation.

sport

rugby league

DCE is Manly NRL ice man to beat Roosters

Daly Cherry-Evans has kicked the 21st field goal of his NRL career to take Manly to a 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

world

health

Lockdowns increase globally as virus hits

The number of lockdowns around the world are increasing as countries try to control Covid-19, which is straining health systems