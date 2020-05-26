Discover Australian Associated Press

An Israeli court rules former school principal Malka Leifer is fit to be extradited to Australia. Image by AP PHOTO

trials

Malka Leifer ruled fit to stand trial

By Tessa Fox

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 21:58:06

The Jerusalem District Court has accepted a unanimous decision by a psychiatric panel that former Melbourne school principal and alleged child sex abuser Malka Leifer is fit to face an extradition trial.

This is a major step towards justice being sought by sisters Dassi Erlich, Nicole Meyer and Elly Sapper who first filed police complaints against Leifer in 2011.

The statements totalled 74 charges of rape and child abuse stemming from her time as principal of Melbourne’s Ultra-Orthodox Adass Israel School.

The defence has constantly engaged in a campaign to prevent Leifer from facing an extradition trial.

Erlich, who wrote to her supporters on Facebook as soon as Tuesday’s decision was announced, was overwhelmed by the ruling.

“Too many emotions to process!!! This is huge!,” Erlich exclaimed.

“This abusive woman has been exploiting the Israeli courts for 6 years! Intentionally creating obstacles with endless vexatious arguments that have only lengthened our ongoing trauma!”

Long time victim supporter, Manny Waks, was present in the courtroom even with coronavirus prevailing in Israel. His face mask bore the tag #bringleiferback.

Talking at a press conference following the lightning-speed hearing, Waks expressed how delighted he was but he demanded the judicial process now move forward quickly.

“We expect the extradition hearing itself happens as soon as possible, no more negligence, whether it’s by the courts or politicians,” Waks said.

He further added that the sisters and he wished to follow up on the actions made by the Adass Israel School.

“Malka Leifer is here [in Israel] why? Because the Addas school sent her on a plane to Israel, they need to be held to account.”

After allegations of sexual abuse arose in 2008 against Leifer, the school where she worked bought her tickets and flew her to Israel where she has remained ever since.

Leifer’s defence is expected to appeal the court’s decision, meaning the case would then move to the Jerusalem High Court.

If the High Court accepts the District Court’s ruling that Leifer is fit to face trial the extradition hearing will finally take place.

