Det Supt John Kerlatec says the man used another girl to lure his victim into going to Dural. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Man abducts, assaults Sydney girl, 12

By Angelo Risso and Heather McNab

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 15:46:17

A 12-year-old girl visited a Sydney shopping centre with friends before going to a nearby skate park before she was abducted and sexually abused during an hours-long ordeal, police say.

The girl was reported missing about 5.30pm on Tuesday after she disappeared from Hornsby Westfield where she was supposed to be picked up by her parents.

Detectives say the girl travelled from the shopping centre to a Thornleigh skate park where she was seen leaving with a man she did not know and a young girl.

The 12-year-old agreed to travel to the 37-year-old man’s Dural property, where she was sexually assaulted before being found about 1.15am on Wednesday, NSW Police allege.

She has since been taken to hospital and assessed.

The man was arrested and taken to Hornsby Police Station where it’s expected he’ll be charged with at least four offences related to child sexual assault.

Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec says the other young girl was used by the man to build trust with the alleged victim.

The two children didn’t know each other.

“We’re not sure but we can suspect this other young girl was with this male … that gave her a sense of comfort, sense of safety to say, this guy may be a parent and it’s OK to leave with them,” Det Supt Kerlatec said on Wednesday.

Police do not believe the man and victim had been in prior contact but the 37-year-old and the girl with him are known to each other.

That girl is now in the care of family members.

Det Supt Kerlatec urged parents to take particular care as coronavirus restrictions are eased and to speak to their children about safety.

“You can imagine any parent would be absolutely distraught, reflecting on their activities, their actions, decisions, the previous conversations they’d had.”

