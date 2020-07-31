Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A man has been bitten on the leg by a shark at a popular surf spot in Western Australia's south. Image by Peter Jovic/AAP PHOTOS

emergency incident

Man attacked by shark in WA’s south

By AAP

July 31, 2020

2020-07-31 18:29:57

A surfer has been attacked by a large white shark while paddling at a popular break in Western Australia’s south.

The man, aged in his 20s, was bitten on the leg at Farm Break, near Bunker Bay Road in Naturaliste, around 2.15pm on Friday.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman told AAP he is a local and felt a bump.

Other surfers helped pull him out of the water and described the shark as being four to five metres long.

The man’s bleeding was staunched before he was flown to Royal Perth Hospital by helicopter.

The spokeswoman said his injuries did not appear to be very serious.

Nine News vision showed the man’s surfboard had been destroyed in the attack.

“He’s just sitting on his board and the next thing you know we just heard someone go ‘shark’. I turned around and I’ve just seen this white (shark) kind of breach,” one of the man’s rescuers told the broadcaster.

“It just obliterated his board.”

The beach has been closed.

There have been five fatal shark attacks in Australian waters this year.

One of them was in WA in January, when experienced diver Gary Johnson, 57, was taken near Cull Island, close to West Beach in Esperance.

A fortnight ago, a 10-year-old boy suffered shock and cuts when a shark ripped him from a fishing boat about five kilometres from Strahan on Tasmania’s west coast.

Latest news

safety of citizens

Lockdown set to linger, 627 new Vic cases

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the lockdown cannot be lifted with coronavirus case numbers so high, and has flagged further restrictions were possible.

emergency incident

Man attacked by shark in WA's south

A man in his 20s has been bitten by a shark in Western Australia's Bunker Bay area and flown to hospital but his injuries are not described as serious.

politics

Vic outbreak fuels deaths, economic pain

Australia's coronavirus death toll has risen to 197 after eight more people lost their lives in Victoria as authorities consider tougher restrictions.

politics

Tech giants must pay for news or be fined

Digital giants such as Google and Facebook will have reach deals to pay news outlets for content under a new industry code released on Friday.

health

More Sydney venues virus-exposed, 21 cases

At least four additional Sydney venues have joined the list of places people with COVID-19 infections have visited, while NSW has recorded 21 new cases.

news

safety of citizens

Lockdown set to linger, 627 new Vic cases

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the lockdown cannot be lifted with coronavirus case numbers so high, and has flagged further restrictions were possible.

sport

Australian rules football

Kangaroos dump Brown for Crows AFL clash

North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw has axed Ben Brown and Jared Polec for the Kangaroos' AFL game against Adelaide.

world

election

Trump backtracks on call to delay election

President Donald Trump says he does not want to postpone the 2020 US presidential election, just hours after suggesting a possible delay to the vote.