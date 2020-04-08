NT ‘dodges bullets’ but lockdown an option

The Northern Territory had dodged “a lot of bullets” in avoiding community transmission of COVID-19 but if an outbreak occurred, then a short-term lockdown of the affected area might have to occur, the chief health officer says.

There have been 28 cases of COVID-19 in the Territory, all related to international or interstate travel, making it the lowest per capita rate and the only Australian jurisdiction to so far record no deaths or community transmission.

However, a cluster of cases in the remote Kimberley region of WA, with a large, vulnerable indigenous population bordering the NT, last week spooked government and health officials.

“With that outbreak in the Kimberley region, last week we dodged a lot of bullets in that the cases there did not make their way into the Northern Territory,” NT Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie said.

“They are advising people that they should not be travelling, but it is a reality that people particularly from remote (indigenous) communities will travel across borders without a visible line. Sometimes it’s a back road and it still has to be acknowledged that there is a risk.

“We have to manage very carefully people who are mixing in other places.”

Strict border controls are in place with exemptions for freight, food production, and some fly-in fly-out work, including health and mining workers, with the latter regarded as crucial to the economy.

However, the employers of interstate mining FIFO workers have to provide detailed COVID-19 plans approved by the chief health officer before they can enter the Territory.

The NT would follow Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy’s advice to “carefully increase the spectrum of testing”, meaning more people would be tested, possibly randomly, as the number of test kits and ventilators in the Territory rose.

“If there’s an outbreak that is not related to specific cases of travel then we need to be very quick to test around in that environment, whether it be a suburb or (remote) community to try and identify those people affected,” Dr Heggie told ABC radio.

“And if needs be, I will say this, even lock down a community for a short time, where people should not move out of their houses or homes until we identify those people who are infected.”

A 29-year-old man who travelled from Perth to Darwin on Monday was the seventh person to be fined in the Northern Territory after he breached his enforced quarantine on the first day of a mandatory 14 days in isolation.