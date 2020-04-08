NT ‘dodges bullets’ but lockdown an option

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A "high-risk" traveller has been fined after breaching COVID-19 quarantine rules in Darwin. Image by Will Zwar/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NT ‘dodges bullets’ but lockdown an option

By Greg Roberts

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 19:33:50

The Northern Territory had dodged “a lot of bullets” in avoiding community transmission of COVID-19 but if an outbreak occurred, then a short-term lockdown of the affected area might have to occur, the chief health officer says.

There have been 28 cases of COVID-19 in the Territory, all related to international or interstate travel, making it the lowest per capita rate and the only Australian jurisdiction to so far record no deaths or community transmission.

However, a cluster of cases in the remote Kimberley region of WA, with a large, vulnerable indigenous population bordering the NT, last week spooked government and health officials.

“With that outbreak in the Kimberley region, last week we dodged a lot of bullets in that the cases there did not make their way into the Northern Territory,” NT Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie said.

“They are advising people that they should not be travelling, but it is a reality that people particularly from remote (indigenous) communities will travel across borders without a visible line. Sometimes it’s a back road and it still has to be acknowledged that there is a risk.

“We have to manage very carefully people who are mixing in other places.”

Strict border controls are in place with exemptions for freight, food production, and some fly-in fly-out work, including health and mining workers, with the latter regarded as crucial to the economy.

However, the employers of interstate mining FIFO workers have to provide detailed COVID-19 plans approved by the chief health officer before they can enter the Territory.

The NT would follow Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy’s advice to “carefully increase the spectrum of testing”, meaning more people would be tested, possibly randomly, as the number of test kits and ventilators in the Territory rose.

“If there’s an outbreak that is not related to specific cases of travel then we need to be very quick to test around in that environment, whether it be a suburb or (remote) community to try and identify those people affected,” Dr Heggie told ABC radio.

“And if needs be, I will say this, even lock down a community for a short time, where people should not move out of their houses or homes until we identify those people who are infected.”

A 29-year-old man who travelled from Perth to Darwin on Monday was the seventh person to be fined in the Northern Territory after he breached his enforced quarantine on the first day of a mandatory 14 days in isolation.

Latest sport

rugby league

Furner vows to uphold NRL comp integrity

Canberra CEO Don Furner has promised to uphold the integrity of the competition when the NRL season restarts.

Australian rules football

Bombers boss confident AFL back in July

The AFL premiership season could restart in July according to Essendon chief executive Xavier Campbell.

rugby league

Gould's wellbeing warning over NRL bubbles

Phil Gould has warned isolating NRL players away from their families would be a detriment to the wellbeing and mental health of the players.

Australian rules football

Crows call for AFL salary cap direction

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says his club is asking the AFL to provide some direction on the future of the soft salary cap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Dumped Bulldogs to appeal NRL sacking

Sacked Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera will appeal their NRL deregistration following Canterbury's schoolgirl sex scandal.

news

crime, law and justice

Cathedral trashed as Pell flees Victoria

Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral has been vandalised as Cardinal George Pell leaves Melbourne after his first night of freedom.

sport

rugby league

Furner vows to uphold NRL comp integrity

Canberra CEO Don Furner has promised to uphold the integrity of the competition when the NRL season restarts.

world

virus diseases

UK PM stable after second night in ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with COVID-19 but is said to be in "good spirits".