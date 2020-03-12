Man charged over George Pell death threats

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A man has been charged with making death threats against disgraced cardinal George Pell (C). Image by AAP Image/Erik Anderson

crime, law and justice

Man charged over George Pell death threats

By Karen Sweeney

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 12:56:12

A Melbourne man has been charged with making threats against George Pell, as the disgraced cardinal’s High Court bid for freedom continues.

The 49-year-old Brunswick man was charged on Wednesday with making a bomb threat and making three threats to kill Pell.

Documents obtained by AAP confirm Pell, 78, was the target.

The man is accused of making one of the threats directly to Pell on March 2.

Two other charges allege the man made the threats against Pell to another person, who works alongside Pell’s specialist appeals barrister Bret Walker SC.

The man is also accused of knowingly spreading false information about an explosive device in Victoria on the same day.

Pell’s legal team are currently in Canberra fighting for him to be granted a final appeal against his convictions for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne in the 1990s.

Mr Walker completed his arguments in Pell’s case on Wednesday. Victoria’s Director of Public Prosecutions Kerri Judd QC began presenting her case on Thursday.

The Brunswick man was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 9.

Latest news

health

Tom Hanks hospitalised with coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson who are in Australia have confirmed they have tested positive to the coronavirus and are in hospital receiving treatment.

crime, law and justice

Man charged over George Pell death threats

A Melbourne man who allegedly made a bomb threat and three threats to kill disgraced cardinal George Pell has been charged and will appear in court on July 9.

politics

ACT's first coronavirus case confirmed

Health authorities are locating close contacts of a man in his 30s who has become the first person in the ACT to test positive to the coronavirus.

crime, law and justice

Qld chief scientist pleads guilty to fraud

Queensland's suspended chief scientist Suzanne Miller has pleaded guilty to defrauding the government of about $75,000.

politics

Cash and tax breaks for virus-hit economy

The Morrison government is looking to avoid a recession in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, with a $23 billion plan to boost the economy.

news

health

Tom Hanks hospitalised with coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson who are in Australia have confirmed they have tested positive to the coronavirus and are in hospital receiving treatment.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys embracing stadium opener hype

Cowboys coach Paul Green is confident his side will handle the occasion when they play at their new home ground for the first time against Brisbane on Friday.

world

virus diseases

Trump suspends US-Europe travel

The US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, for 30 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump says.