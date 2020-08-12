Discover Australian Associated Press

A 53-year-old man has been charged with murdering NSW country teenager Michelle Bright. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

homicide

Man charged with murder of Michelle Bright

By Maureen Dettre

August 12, 2020

2020-08-12 07:51:40

A man has been charged with the murder of NSW teenager Michelle Bright more than 21 years ago, just two days after a $1 million reward was offered to solve the cold case.

A 53-year-old was arrested near Mudgee around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

On Monday, the reward for information to solve the case was doubled as Michelle’s heartbroken mother Loraine begged for someone to come forward.

“After 21 years of indescribable pain, we are hoping that someone will come forward and help police put those responsible for taking Michelle’s life away behind bars,” she said.

Michelle, 17, was last seen alive on February 27, 1999, when a friend dropped her off at Herbert Street, Gulgong, in the state’s the Central Tablelands, after a birthday party.

Three days later, her body was found in long grass by the side of Barneys Reef Road.

NSW Police said the man was taken to Mudgee Police Station and charged with murder, two counts of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse and attempting to choke or strangle with intent to commit indictable offence.

He was refused bail to appear at Mudgee Local Court on Wednesday.

