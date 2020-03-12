Discover Australian Associated Press

A boy and his mother were rescued from the rubble of a Chinese quarantine hotel early on Monday. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Man found after days in China hotel rubble

By AAP

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 15:52:19

A man has been pulled out alive after being trapped for 69 hours under the rubble of a collapsed virus quarantine hotel in southeastern China in which at least 27 other people died and two remain missing.

The official Xinhua News Agency says the man was sent to hospital immediately after being rescued late on Tuesday afternoon.

A 10-year-old boy and his mother had been rescued about midnight on Monday after being trapped for 52 hours. The condition of all three survivors remains unknown.

The hotel in the city of Quanzhou had been a quarantine site for people exposed to the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people in China though about three-fourths of them have recovered. 

The virus causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough for most people but can cause serious illness such as pneumonia for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

Most parts of China are quarantining people for 14 days if they are from high-risk areas or even travelled abroad or simply outside their home regions.

Rescuers at the scene of the collapse had protective gear and disinfectant to minimise exposure to the virus.

The building had reportedly been modified illegally before the collapse.

