Victoria Police issued 155 COVID-19 fines on Tuesday, including 36 for not wearing masks. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Man threatens Victorian cops over mask

By Callum Godde

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 13:56:05

A Melbourne man is accused of breaching coronavirus restrictions multiple times and threatening officers who approached him for not wearing a mask.

The 36-year-old West Melbourne man was seen behaving erratically inside a department store in Geelong on Tuesday morning.

He was spoken to by police over his failure to wear a mask and warned several times.

While being arrested, he allegedly threatened to injure the officers.

He was charged with seven offences and remanded to face Geelong Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Police allege he had received three penalty notices for breaching the chief health officer’s directions in the past two weeks.

It follows an incident at a Frankston shopping centre on Monday in which an officer had her head bashed into concrete by a 38-year-old woman refusing to wear a mask.

Another police officer was assaulted at a Maroondah highway vehicle checkpoint on Tuesday by a 41-year-old Chum Creek woman who failed to complete an oral fluid test.

Victoria Police issued 155 fines on Tuesday to people flouting coronavirus restrictions, including 36 caught not wearing masks.

There were nine fines issued at vehicle checkpoints, with 17,339 vehicles checked.

Another 25 fines were related to breaches of the 8pm-5am Melbourne curfew, with one man caught walking to a Maribyrnong petrol station at 4am to buy food.

Others fined on Tuesday include a Mernda man clothes shopping in Airport West, a group drinking alcohol at a shopping centre car park without masks, and a man who boarded a 9.46pm train to Flinders Street with no exemption.

