Managers arrested after Russian fuel spill

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An Arctic power plant leaked almost 20,000 tonnes of diesel into an ecologically fragile region. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

Managers arrested after Russian fuel spill

By AAP

June 11, 2020

2020-06-11 22:18:33

Russian authorities have detained three top managers of an Arctic power plant that leaked almost 20,000 tonnes of diesel fuel into the ecologically fragile region.

Plant director Pavel Smirnov, chief engineer Alexei Stepanov and his deputy, Yuri Kuznetsov, were detained on suspicion of violating environmental regulations, the spokeswoman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said Wednesday.

Together with Vyacheslav Starostin, another manager at the plant arrested and charged earlier this month, they may face up to five years in prison.

The leak occurred when a storage tank collapsed on May 29. Much of the spilled fuel fouled waterways in the Norilsk area and there is concern it could affect wildlife or make its way into the Arctic Ocean.

Some of it has seeped into a lake, connected by a river to the Kara Sea, part of the Arctic Ocean, but local authorities hope to contain it there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin labelled the incident a national emergency last week.

The power plant is operated by a division of Norilsk Nickel, whose giant plants in the area have made Norilsk, 2900km northeast of Moscow, one of the most heavily polluted cities in the world.

Latest sport

rugby league

Manly comeback piles more pain on Broncos

Manly overturned an 18-0 deficit to beat Brisbane 20-18, with Broncos coach Anthony Seibold disappointed over a late, match-defining penalty.

Australian rules football

Pies, Tigers relaunch AFL with stalemate

Collingwood and Richmond have produced a dour slugfest and ground out a draw in the AFL season relaunch at the MCG.

Australian rules football

AFL players kneel for BLM movement

Collingwood and Richmond players have taken a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement before their season-resuming AFL clash at the MCG.

Australian rules football

Cats play safe on Jack Steven's AFL debut

Geelong have decided to give Jack Steven an extra week of AFL training before handing the former St Kilda star his club debut.

Australian rules football

Port's Wines, Bomber ban for virus breach

Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines and Essendon's Brandon Zerk-Thatcher have been suspended by the AFL for one match for breaking coronavirus rules.

news

health

Sydney refugee rally blocked due to virus

A refugee rights protest planned for Sydney on Saturday has been blocked by the Supreme Court amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

sport

rugby league

Manly comeback piles more pain on Broncos

Manly overturned an 18-0 deficit to beat Brisbane 20-18, with Broncos coach Anthony Seibold disappointed over a late, match-defining penalty.

world

virus diseases

Many European countries reopen borders

The OECD has warned of the economic effects that a second wave of coronavirus infections would cause around the world.