Mandatory checks for Qld mineral workers

Queensland’s mineral mine and quarry workers will receive mandatory lung checks to help detect diseases like silicosis.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham says the free checks will apply to 15,000 Queensland workers from September 1.

“Mandatory screening is critical for early detection,” he said.

Under the changes every worker will have a chest X-ray that is read by at least two qualified radiologists as well as a lung function test.

This will happen when they start their position and at least once every five years during their career in the industry.

They also can choose to continue having free checks after they leave their jobs.

Free mandatory respiratory health screening is already in place for Queensland’s 37,000 coal mine workers.

Retired or former coal, mineral mine and quarry workers who have left the industry can contact the mine dust health support service on 1300 445 715 to access free health checks.