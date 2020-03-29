Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young confirmed the state's third death from COVID-19. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

health

Qld plan for COVID-19 worst-case scenario

By Cheryl Goodenough

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 16:02:02

Brisbane’s showground, convention centres and hotels could be used as emergency hospitals if the COVID-19 outbreak reaches the severe stage in Queensland.

The announcement by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk comes after a 75-year-old Queensland woman died of the coronavirus overnight.

The woman, who had underlying medical conditions, died in Caboolture Hospital, Queensland Chief Medical Officer Jeannette Young said.

She was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship that docked in Sydney last week, and the third Queenslander to die from the virus.

Ms Palaszczuk says the convention centre at Brisbane’s showgrounds – which was used as a treatment centre in the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic – could be transformed to take COVID-19 patients in a “worst-case scenario”.

Brisbane’s convention centre in South Bank, hotels and mining camps were also being considered.

She hoped the state didn’t reach the stage where extra facilities were needed.

Police will issue infringement notices to those who do not comply with the directions of the chief medical officer, according to Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski.

He reminded Queenslanders about social distancing and warned people who think it’s alright to invite friends over for a party.

Dr Young said more than 10 people are not allowed in one house at a time, unless they ordinarily live there.

A total of 31 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Queensland overnight, bringing the state’s total to 656.

Three people are in intensive care, while 57 were in hospital.

A total of 77 travellers into Brisbane were placed in mandatory quarantine on Sunday morning, following measures that came into effect at midnight on Saturday.

Flight crew were exempt.

About 350 passengers were expected to arrive on international flights on Sunday.

The passengers will be held in the Novotel and Ibis hotels near Brisbane airport but other hotels are available if there is demand, Dr Young says.

All passengers arriving on international flights who are returning home or passing through will be held in the hotels for 14 days.

