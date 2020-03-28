Discover Australian Associated Press

A mandatory quarantine is looming for travellers from this weekend due to the coronavirus. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

health

Aust increasingly using law in virus fight

By Luke Costin

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 17:44:29

Australian governments are now turning to police-managed quarantine measures and the threat of fines and jail to battle coronavirus, as the death toll reaches 14.

All Australians returning home on cruise ships or international airports from midnight Sunday – and many before that – will live out their 14 days of quarantine in state-funded hotel rooms.

The doors will be guarded by state police, defence personnel or private security guards.

Two-thirds of Australia’s more than 3580 cases have been linked to overseas travel, deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said on Saturday.

“We really need to get on top of the people that have returned … from these other countries that had a much wider and worse epidemic of COVID-19 than we currently do here in Australia,” he told reporters, pointing to cruise ships, the US, UK and Italy as key sources.

Dr Kelly said most locally acquired cases have had clear contact with a known case of the novel coronavirus, making quarantine compulsory for returning travellers was very important and supported by the “very best” medical evidence.

NSW has hit 1617 cases, Queensland has notched its 625th case while Victoria recorded its highest daily rise of 111 to reach a total of 685.

The death toll is now 14 after a 91-year-old woman became the fourth resident of Sydney’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge nursing home to die of the virus.

That nursing home cluster is now responsible for almost 20 cases.

Victoria on Saturday moved to enforce hand a $1600 ticket to travellers flouting quarantine orders and will now whack businesses breaching mass gatherings restrictions with a fine of up to $9900.

NSW has already hit at least one massage parlour with a $5000 fine and five people – including a recent arrival from Thailand – with $1000 fines for flouting virus orders.

Melbourne councils went as far as shutting beaches on Saturday as Victorian Liberal senator Sarah Henderson lamented the number of beachgoers on the Bellarine Peninsula and raised the prospect of closing the Great Ocean Road.

“It’s a magnificent day but staying home saves lives,” she tweeted.

Tasmania says it will extend the federal quarantine enforcement to all non-essential travellers, including Tasmanians returning home, arriving in the Apple Isle.

Compulsory quarantine isn’t without a hitch.

Some of the 292 former Norwegian Jewel cruise ship passengers now holed up in Sydney’s Swissotel have complained they have no fresh air and cannot receive food deliveries.

“Prisoners get treated better than we do,” Melissa Ball said in a Facebook group of the quarantined guests.

Meanwhile, private hospitals are calling for another extension on the government-enforced stopping of elective surgeries, saying they’ll have to lay off staff if they can’t operate beyond April 1 .

“Hospitals cannot simply close down entire wards and ICUs, then turn them back on at the flick of a switch,” Catholic Health Australia Chief Executive Officer Pat Garcia said on Saturday.

Qld goes to vote as COVID-19 cases jump

The number of coronavirus cases in Queensland has risen to 625 as citizens are told to head to the polls to vote in local government elections.

health

health

Victorian coronavirus cases spike by 111

Nearly 700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Victoria, with people and businesses breaching quarantine and mass-gathering rules now facing steep fines.

health

NSW virus toll hits eight as cases jump

A 91-year-old Sydney aged care resident has died of COVID-19 while the number of infections without a clear source in NSW is ticking upwards.

consumer goods

Myer shuts stores in wake of COVID-19

Myer will temporarily close all stores from the close of business on Sunday for an initial period of four weeks and stand down 10,000 staff without pay.

Qld goes to vote as COVID-19 cases jump

The number of coronavirus cases in Queensland has risen to 625 as citizens are told to head to the polls to vote in local government elections.

sport

Australian rules football

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

world

disease

Global virus cases now more than 575,000

The COVID-19 crisis shows no signs of slowing down, as the total number of cases worldwide has topped more than 575,000.