Manila back to life, virus threat lingers

Millions of people have returned to work in the Philippines capital as one of the world’s strictest and longest coronavirus lockdowns is eased to help to resuscitate a battered economy.

Trains and shuttle buses were allowed to operate on Monday in Manila but on a limited scale, forcing commuters to wait in long queues for hours, and leaving hundreds of workers stranded.

“I have to go back to work,” said Steven John Cabusao, who walked several kilometres on his first day of work after being confined to his home for 11 weeks.

Cabusao, 24, a maintenance planner at an aviation firm, said his need to earn a living outweighed his fear of coronavirus. “The fear of contracting the virus will always be there.”

With the third-highest number of cases and second-highest official death toll in southeast Asia, the Philippines also allowed the reopening of more businesses, with people able to leave home without government permits.

Manila’s measures were among the world’s toughest, on par with those of the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak emerged, and stricter curbs than at the peak of the contagion in Italy and in Spain, bringing the economy to a sudden halt.

In easing the measures, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte sought to walk the fine line between protecting the country’s more than 107 million people from COVID-19 while reviving the economy facing its biggest contraction in excess of three decades.

“This is his biggest gamble yet because whatever happens, it’s on him,” University of Santo Tomas Political Science Professor Dennis Coronacion told ABS-CBN News.

The decision to ease measures came after the country had a daily spike in coronavirus cases, which health officials attributed to increased testing and clearing of a backlog of tests.

The Philippines has recorded a total 18,086 infections, of which 957 have led to deaths.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the country’s positivity rate, or proportion of tests which came back positive, had been more than halved to 6.5 per cent as of late May from 13.4 per cent in April, suggesting the country was on its way to managing the pandemic.

Health officials also said the lockdown had slowed the growth in coronavirus transmissions in the country from three to four people being infected by one other person to one.

But Dr Jose Santiago, President of the Philippine Medical Association, said the key to a successful transition to the so-called new normal was implementation.

“As you know, the implementation (of relaxed rules) is very challenging. I don’t know if they can really implement the social distancing and compulsory wearing of masks”.