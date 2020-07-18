Manly hold on to shock Parramatta in NRL

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Under-strength Manly have stunned NRL competition leaders Parramatta 22-18 at Brookvale. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Manly hold on to shock Parramatta in NRL

By Scott Bailey

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 22:54:25

Daly Cherry-Evans has rebounded from last week’s horror show, helping Manly to shock Parramatta 22-18 at Brookvale for their first NRL win this year without Tom Trbojevic.

Recovering from one of the hardest games of his career last round against St George Illawarra, Cherry-Evans starred on Saturday night as Manly outplayed the Eels at Lottoland.

The halfback set up a try and scored one in a big first half for the Sea Eagles, who led 22-4 at the break before fading late.

Martin Taupau was also massive for Manly in his 100th game for the club, crossing for their first try and finishing with 137 metres.

After cruising to a their big halftime lead, the Sea Eagles had to endure a nervous final seven minutes as they controlled just 41 per cent of the ball in the second term.

Parramatta had the margin back to eight points with seven minutes to play, and then four with seven seconds left when George Jennings crossed.

But when the Eels failed to take the final-minute kickoff, it gave Manly a crucial win after losing their past three without Trbojevic and Dylan Walker.

It means the Eels will relinquish top spot on the ladder for the first time since before the coronavirus shutdown if Penrith beat North Queensland on Sunday.

They desperately missed Mitchell Moses in attack, the playmaker still recovering from a calf injury, while Blake Ferguson and Ryan Matterson were also sidelined.

It looked like Manly’s night from the opening minute, when Jennings dropped the ball on the Eels’ opening play-the-ball.

It allowed Taupau to barge over from the ensuing set, before Cherry-Evans cut Parramatta’s line open in the 15th minute to cross untouched.

The Eagles’ captain sliced through Shaun Lane and Dylan Brown on Parramatta’s left, as he also finished with a game-high seven tackle busts.

Lane was found wanting in defence against his former club moments later, when Danny Levi went over from dummy-half from the next set.

And after the Eels hit back to make it 16-4, Cherry-Evans provided a killer blow on the halftime siren when he grubbered for a chasing Joel Thompson.

“He (Cherry-Evans) was probably a bit upset (after last week). He sets such high standards for himself,” coach Des Hasler said.

“I thought he was very influential tonight.

“It was good to get the two points. I thought we played pretty strong in the first half.

“The second half, there were periods there where we put too much pressure on ourselves.”

Parramatta failed to capitalise on second-half opportunities.

Waqa Blake briefly put them in the match with 25 minutes to play when he emerged with the ball from a tackle on Taupau and ran 90 metres to score.

Manly desperately appealed for it to be ruled a two-on-one strip, however the bunker deemed he had attempted to offload the ball before it came loose.

Michael Jennings claimed two tries, his second with eight minutes to play giving the Eels late hope before Manly finally held on.

The win came at some cost, with Moses Suli battling a sternum injury, while Parramatta also lost Nathan Brown to a corked hip.

“The tries that we allowed at the start of the game were soft,” Eels coach Brad Arthur said.

“We knew exactly what we were walking into; we needed to want to do something about it.”

Latest sport

figure Skating

Aussie skater Alexandrovskaya dies aged 20

Australian former world junior figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died aged 20 in Moscow.

rugby league

Manly hold on to shock Parramatta in NRL

Manly have held out a late Parramatta comeback to beat the Eels 22-18 in their NRL clash at Brookvale.

rugby union

Brumbies edge Waratahs in Super Rugby AU

A late try has enabled the unbeaten Brumbies to edge their Super Rugby AU clash with the Waratahs 24-23 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Australian rules football

Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have recorded their first away win of the AFL season, beating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

Australian rules football

Cats' AFL star Ablett returns to Melbourne

Star Geelong AFL forward Gary Ablett has returned home to Melbourne from Western Australia to be with his wife and son.

news

politics

Virus 'not over' despite fall in Vic cases

Australia's chief medical officer has warned the COVID-19 crisis isn't over as three deaths in Victoria bring the national coronavirus toll to 119.

sport

figure Skating

Aussie skater Alexandrovskaya dies aged 20

Australian former world junior figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died aged 20 in Moscow.

world

virus diseases

World adds 1m virus cases in 100 hours

The global coronavirus count is accelerating, with the world adding one million new cases in the last 100 days, compared to three months for the first.