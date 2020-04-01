Many A-League players miss emergency fund

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A-League players with contracts finishing in May may not be available for JobKeeper payments. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS

sport

Many A-League players miss emergency fund

By Steve Larkin and Dan Gilhooly

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 16:31:37

More than half of the A-League’s player pool may not be eligible for government money as more clubs stand down players during the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 50 per cent of A-League players fall off-contract at the end of May.

Sports codes are seeking clarification of eligibility for the federal government’s $130 billion stimulus package, including $1500 fortnightly pay under the JobKeeper allowance.

But not all A-League players can claim the money as their contracts expire at the end of May. To be eligible, it’s understood players must be in continuous employment for a further six months.

“Given the players have fixed-term contracts and those contracts expire at the conclusion of May, there is the prospect that those players may not be eligible,” Professional Footballers Australia chief John Didulica said on Wednesday.

“It increases the burden that these players need to carry.

“All things being equal, the clubs should be eligible for the subsidy. So, in turn, the players within those clubs should have the benefit of it.

“But there are some conditions attached to the payment and many players on A-League rosters won’t meet some of the conditions.

“For example, the ongoing employment condition, some are foreigners, so they don’t have access to government support.

“We’ll have a large group of what I consider the most vulnerable players, younger players coming off contract and foreign players, not having any support now when they probably need it more than ever.

A-League clubs Perth Glory and Central Mariners have already stood down players amid the suspension of competition due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Western Sydney, Adelaide United, Brisbane, Western United and Newcastle were on the verge of following suit.

The emergency JobKeeper funding could throw a lifeline to the NRL’s minimum-wage players should the entire season be wiped out.

The Rugby League Players Association was on Wednesday sorting through the finer details on a pay agreement with the NRL.

The AFL’s 18 clubs were also understood to be applying for JobKeeper assistance after the league and clubs stood down around 80 per cent of staff.

Latest sport

rugby league

Bulldogs sacked by NRL over sex scandal

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have had their NRL registrations cancelled following a schoolgirl sex scandal.

sport

Many A-League players miss emergency fund

About half of the A-League's players are unlikely to be eligible for monies under the federal government's JobKeepers package.

soccer

PFA slams A-League club player stand-downs

The Professional Footballers Association has lamented the decision of two more A-League clubs to stand down players during the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Leilua slams NRL over pay cuts

Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua has questioned if the NRL's head office is committing to the same cuts as players during the coronavirus.

rugby league

A bigger challenge than SL war: Quayle

John Quayle says the NRL must emerge from the coronavirus pandemic stronger than ever as the game faces a bigger challenge than the Super League war.

news

virus diseases

NSW coronavirus death toll rises to nine

A ninth person has died from coronavirus in NSW as the premier urges businesses to help plug shortages of crucial equipment including gloves.

sport

rugby league

Bulldogs sacked by NRL over sex scandal

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have had their NRL registrations cancelled following a schoolgirl sex scandal.

world

virus diseases

US death toll above China; Italy 'plateau'

More than 800,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 40,000 have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.