Many used lockdown to give up smoking

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
It appears many smokers have used the coronavirus lockdown to try to quit. Image by Regi Varghese/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Many used lockdown to give up smoking

By Colin Brinsden

June 1, 2020

2020-06-01 09:18:25

There are signs that thousands of Australians used the coronavirus shutdown to give up smoking.

Federal health Minister Greg Hunt says between January and May this year, the My Quitbuddy app was downloaded more than 24,000 times, a staggering 310 per cent increase over the same time last year.

“These figures are very encouraging and I congratulate those who have taken the first step,” Mr Hunt said in a statement on Sunday, coinciding with World No Tobacco Day.

“Quitting is not always easy, but assistance is available and the benefits are significant.”

He said there was growing evidence that smokers were more likely to develop a severe case of COVID-19 if they contracted the virus. 

“However, there is currently insufficient evidence to conclude whether smoking – either cigarettes or e-cigarettes – increases a person’s susceptibility to contracting the coronavirus,” he said.

“Irrespective of the relationship between smoking and COVID-19, quitting smoking at any age is beneficial to a person’s health. There is no safe level of tobacco consumption.”

The Australian government aims to reduce smoking to less than 10 per cent by 2025 through its 10-year National Preventive Health Strategy and has committed $31.6 million over four years from 2019/20 to reduce smoking prevalence.

This includes $20 million over three years to develop a new National Tobacco Campaign to encourage smokers to quit.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL expects NSW govt to honour stadia deal

The NRL is expected to leverage its stadium deal with the NSW government to force a redevelopment of four suburban grounds in Sydney.

rugby league

Tom Trbojevic the man in big Manly win

Tom Trbojevic had a hand in five tries - including a double of his own - as Manly flogged Canterbury 32-6 on the Central Coast.

rugby league

Roosters revel as new NRL rules suit them

NRL premiers Sydney Roosters were among the teams best-suited to adapt to rule changes in round three, with a fit and mobile pack proving a valuable asset.

Australian rules football

North's Daw suffers AFL comeback setback

North Melbourne defender Majak Daw's fairytale AFL comeback has been indefinitely put on hold with the 29-year-old tearing a pectoral muscle.

rugby league

Kyle Flanagan shattered by Xerri drug test

Sydney Roosters half Kyle Flanagan has revealed he was left shattered and shocked by news close friend Bronson Xerri had tested positive to banned substances.

news

epidemic and plague

A return to pubs as NSW virus rules eased

People can travel to regional NSW, restaurants can welcome 50 patrons and the doors are reopening at beauty salons after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

sport

rugby league

NRL expects NSW govt to honour stadia deal

The NRL is expected to leverage its stadium deal with the NSW government to force a redevelopment of four suburban grounds in Sydney.

world

crime, law and justice

US cities in fear as protests rage

What began as peaceful demonstrations over the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis has become a wave of outrage sweeping US cities.