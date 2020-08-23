‘March for the Dead’ blames Trump

Hundreds of people close to coronavirus victims have gathered in Brooklyn, New York to “March for the Dead”, mourning the loss of over 175,000 Americans to the pandemic, and laying the blame at Donald Trump’s feet.

The participants, mostly dressed in white and wearing masks, held a huge black banner “Trump lies, People die,” as they chanted “march for the dead, fight for the living.”

“(Some) 175,000 have died of Covid-19. Trump is responsible for every single death”, the organisers of the march said in a Facebook post, streaming the event live on social media.

The sunset candlelight procession moved across the Brooklyn Bridge towards Manhattan where they observed silence and lit hundreds of candles to remember those who died due to the virus.

They also carried an American flag waving upside down, which is normally used in times of danger.

Shortly after the event began, Senate Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer expressed his support for the rally and the families and loved ones of the deceased.

“I stand with all of the people and families in New York and across America taking part in the #MarchForTheDead,” Schumer tweeted.

“Democrats will not stop fighting for action from the Trump administration.”

As of early Saturday morning, the US had seen nearly 5.8 million cases of coronavirus, with 179,200 fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s online tracker.