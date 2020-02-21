Discover Australian Associated Press

Yellow Brick Road is ready to reap the rewards of its repositioning over the half, Mark Bouris says. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

earnings

Mark Bouris’ YBR swings to H1 profit

By Alex Druce

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 10:09:31

Mark Bouris’ Yellow Brick Road has swung to a slim first-half profit following a string of asset sales and cost-cutting measures he says will help it better focus on the mortgage market. 

The firm on Friday posted a $3.97 million net gain from a $34.2 million loss a year ago, when the business had just fought off a takeover attempt and was left reeling by royal commission recommendations on broker remuneration.

The prior corresponding period was also hurt by a $33.95 million writedown on the carrying value of YBR’s wealth management and lending businesses. 

Mr Bouris hailed the turnaround at his firm and cheered what he expected to be a more conducive environment for mortgage broking.

“There is greater certainty,” he said.

“While credit conditions are much tighter, meaning it is more difficult to get a loan, customers are increasingly relying on brokers to help them find and apply for a loan.” 

Friday’s first-half result reflected YBR’s strong of divestments during the period, including the sale of 50 per cent stake in Smarter Money Investments in July and the sale of the Brightday online wealth and superannuation business in October.

The company in September entered into a joint venture with US firm Magnetar Capital to conduct a mortgage-backed securitisation business through its Resi brand.

Total expenses narrowed to $92.5 million from $93.2 million as the company’s total headcount reduced 16 per cent, and overheads by 17 per cent.

Operating revenue rose 2.0 per cent to $86.1 million, while revenue from continuing contracts was up 3.4 per cent to $82.3 million. 

Mr Bouris said YBR was now ready to reap the rewards of its repositioning and cost management over the half. 

“(Last year) was a difficult time for the company but we had a clear strategy to simplify the business and focus on our core competency of mortgages,” he said in a release to the ASX. 

“YBR now has a much simpler balance sheet and clearer focus on its core business.”

Mr Bouris said he company’s ‘Mentored’ platform now has 430,000-plus LinkedIn followers, 31,000 Facebook friends and 43,000 Instagram followers, while the Mentored podcast series has been downloaded 5.8 million times.

