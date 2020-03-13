Discover Australian Associated Press

Markets tumbled in many countries as investors acknowledged coronavirus concerns are here to stay. Image by EPA PHOTO

virus diseases

Record market meltdown on virus concerns

By Steve Holland and Liangping Gao

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 12:56:39

Global markets have suffered record falls as alarm over the coronavirus intensified and governments unveiled new measures to try to slow the spread of a disease that has infected more than 127,000 people.

Travellers in Europe rushed to board flights to the United States after President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from the continent, a decision that angered leaders there.

In Europe, North America and Australia events from sports matches to weddings were cancelled or suspended, schools were closed and public gatherings restricted or banned.

Trump suggested that the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo could be delayed by a year.

“Maybe they postpone it for a year … if that’s possible,” Trump told reporters. “I like that better than I like having empty stadiums all over the place.”

Tokyo 2020 organisers insisted they were moving ahead with preparations to hold “safe and secure” Games on schedule, starting in July.

The White House announced it was stopping public tours, while Rome’s Catholic churches were ordered closed – a move thought to be unprecedented in modern times – and the city’s faithful given dispensation not to attend Sunday mass. Disneyland in California is shutting the gates of its amusement park.

But in China, where the epidemic originated, officials said the disease had peaked and the global spread could be over by June if other nations applied similarly aggressive containment measures as Beijing’s communist government, which locked down a province with a population the size of Italy’s.

Fears of the impact of such restrictions on the movement of people and goods hit global stocks and oil prices hard.

Major European bourses fell by double-digit percentages for their biggest daily losses on record, led by a 17 per cent slide in Italian stocks. Stimulus efforts from the European Central Bank did little to calm nerves.

On Wall Street stocks slumped around 10 per cent in their worst day since the 1987 “Black Monday” crash.

The US Federal Reserve offered a hefty $US1.5 trillion in short-term loans to stimulate the economy and stabilise the financial system.

But the progress of the virus in the epicentre of China’s Hubei province has slowed markedly amid strict curbs on movement, including the lockdown of provincial capital Wuhan.

Hubei logged just eight new infections on Wednesday, the first time in the outbreak it has recorded a daily tally in single figures. The rest of mainland China had seven new cases, six of them imported from abroad.

“The peak of the epidemic has passed for China,” said Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission.

The coronavirus has infected more than 127,000 people around the world, the vast majority in China, and killed 4700, according to a Reuters tally.

In a wave of announcements, countries and US states unveiled stricter new measures to slow the spread of new infections.

“It’s going to spread further,” British Prime Boris Johnson told a news conference. “I must level with you, level with the British public – more families, many more families, are going to lose loved ones before their time.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a television address the country was facing its worst public health crisis in a century and announced measures including the closure of all schools, creches and universities from Monday.

California and New York announced sweeping bans on large gatherings, and more schools, museums and other institutions said they planned to close, including all schools in Ohio and public schools in Maryland.

In Italy, where the death toll passed 1000 in Europe’s deadliest outbreak, the government imposed a blanket closure of restaurants, bars and almost all shops except food stores and pharmacies.

Ireland will shut schools, universities and childcare facilities until March 29 and restrict mass gatherings.

The Australian Grand Prix was cancelled, and in US sports the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League seasons were suspended and Major League Baseball delayed its season.

