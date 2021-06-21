Maroons turn to rookie Walsh for Origin

Reece Walsh had to be convinced it wasn’t one of his friends “geeing him up” when Paul Green called to say he’d be playing for Queensland on Sunday.

And who could blame the 18-year-old, who’s played just seven NRL games and wasn’t one of Brisbane’s top 30 players at the beginning of the season.

Green had seen enough from the teenager though, who has made the most of an early move the New Zealand Warriors after initially signing for the 2022 season.

Not given a shot in Brisbane, he was quickly rushed into the Warriors’ No.1 jersey by coach Nathan Brown, who shifted club great Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to the wing to accommodate him.

Walsh will be the second-least experienced player to debut for the Maroons after Ben Ikin, who was selected in 1995 during the Super League war after just four first-grade appearances.

“They’re good calls to make, they think you’re geeing them up and that it’s a mate ringing them,'” Green said of the conversation with a shocked Walsh.

“It’s a great opportunity, a great story.

“He’s passed every test he’s had to go through so far … good players in the past have come up at that level, particularly around Origin.

“He’s showed he’s got the confidence, he’s not afraid to back himself and good players, a trait is that if they make a mistake they can get themselves back in the game quickly and he’s been able to do that.”

North Queensland forward Francis Molo is the other debutant, named on a power-packed bench that includes Moeaki Fotuaika and David Fifita for the must-win game.

Cronulla winger Ronaldo Mulitalo is part of the extended squad for the first time as 19th man, with Coen Hess named 18th man.

Walsh’s selection, after injuries ruled out AJ Brimson (knee) and Kalyn Ponga (groin), means Valentine Holmes will give up the No.1 jersey and move to the wing in place of the axed Xavier Coates.

Grant’s injury coincided with the Blues shortening to a record $1.23 on Sunday night with TAB to secure the series.

Green said 20-year-old Coates was a casualty due to his inexperience rather than his form, opting for the more senior Holmes and Kyle Feldt to run outside Walsh at Suncorp Stadium.

Grant’s omission means a return to Origin for St George Illawarra’s Andrew McCullough, who hasn’t played for the Maroons after appearing in all three games in 2018.

McCullough’s Dragons teammate Ben Hunt will take Brimson’s utility role on the bench with Fifita dropping out of the starting line-up to allow for Josh Papalii’s return after missing game one with suspension.

The Canberra enforcer’s selection means Tino Fa’asuamleaui moves to lock with Jai Arrow forming the second-row alongside Melbourne’s Felise Kaufusi, where Green hopes for more resilience than was on show in Townsville.

Bench forwards Joe Ofahengaue and Jaydn Su’a are the other casualties from Queensland’s game one humiliation.

“We lacked a bit of control through the middle … there’s a bit more experience, so having Josh and Christian out there for a bit longer will shore up the middle,” Green said.

“It’s probably a better balanced pack.”

QUEENSLAND TEAM: Reece Walsh, Valentine Holmes, Kurt Capewell, Dane Gagai, Kyle Feldt, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans (capt), Christian Welch, Andrew McCullough, Josh Papalii, Jai Arrow, Felise Kaufusi, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui. Interchange: Ben Hunt, Moeaki Fotuaika, David Fifita, Francis Molo. Reserves: Coen Hess, Ronaldo Mulitalo.