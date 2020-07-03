Masks mandatory for shopping in Scotland

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says face masks will be mandatory for shopping in Scotland. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Masks mandatory for shopping in Scotland

By AAP

July 3, 2020

2020-07-03 22:34:21

Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops in Scotland from the end of next week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says.

During the Scottish government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Sturgeon also announced that the two-metre social distancing rule can be reduced in the hospitality and retail sectors and on public transport at that time.

Pubs, restaurants and shops will be allowed to adhere to a one-metre rule instead, with mitigation measures in place.

But the general rule in law will be that businesses must take reasonable measures to ensure two-metre distancing is maintained, she said.

Masks became mandatory in Scotland on all public transport on June 22.

The First Minister also said 2487 patients have now died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by one from 2486 on Wednesday.

A total of 18,264 people have tested positive for the virus, up by five from 18,259 the previous day.

From July 15, Scotland is set to reopen indoor pubs, restaurants and hairdressers.

Sturgeon said children under five will be exempt from the rule to wear masks in shops, along with those with certain medical conditions.

“For everyone else, face coverings will be mandatory.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, it has taken us some time to reach this decision.

“But as we all start to interact more, it is vital we take all reasonable steps to reduce risk and we know that face coverings can help reduce the risk of transmission indoors.”

Latest sport

rugby league

No Moses, no problem for super Eels

Parramatta Eels have scored a huge NRL win over North Queensland with winger Maika Sivo scoring four tries.

rugby union

Reds end drought in brutal Super relaunch

Queensland Reds have ended an 11-game losing run against NSW Waratahs, overcoming a second-half fightback to win by six points.

Australian rules football

Stringer hurt in Bombers' upset over Pies

Jake Stringer kicked three goals but limped off with an ankle injury in the dying stages of Essendon's 15-point AFL win over Collingwood on Friday night.

Australian rules football

All Victorian AFL clubs to leave the state

All 10 Victorian AFL clubs will leave the state and enter hubs in either WA, NSW or Queensland, with the league saying "everyone has to shoulder the load".

soccer

Diamanti re-signs at Western United

Western United have received a boost ahead of the A-League season restart with captain Alessandro Diamanti signing a two-year contract extension.

news

inquiry

Firefighters faced dangerous comms issues

Australia's volunteer firefighters are happy to be described as heroes, but what they really want is to be respected for their experience and professionalism.

sport

rugby league

No Moses, no problem for super Eels

Parramatta Eels have scored a huge NRL win over North Queensland with winger Maika Sivo scoring four tries.

world

politics

Jean Castex named as new French PM

French President Emmanuel Macron has named Jean Castex as the country's new prime minister.