Masks mandatory for shopping in Scotland

Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops in Scotland from the end of next week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says.

During the Scottish government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Sturgeon also announced that the two-metre social distancing rule can be reduced in the hospitality and retail sectors and on public transport at that time.

Pubs, restaurants and shops will be allowed to adhere to a one-metre rule instead, with mitigation measures in place.

But the general rule in law will be that businesses must take reasonable measures to ensure two-metre distancing is maintained, she said.

Masks became mandatory in Scotland on all public transport on June 22.

The First Minister also said 2487 patients have now died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by one from 2486 on Wednesday.

A total of 18,264 people have tested positive for the virus, up by five from 18,259 the previous day.

From July 15, Scotland is set to reopen indoor pubs, restaurants and hairdressers.

Sturgeon said children under five will be exempt from the rule to wear masks in shops, along with those with certain medical conditions.

“For everyone else, face coverings will be mandatory.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, it has taken us some time to reach this decision.

“But as we all start to interact more, it is vital we take all reasonable steps to reduce risk and we know that face coverings can help reduce the risk of transmission indoors.”